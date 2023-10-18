Warwickshire joins the BIG Recycling Hunt

This Recycle Week, Recycle Now and Warwickshire County Council are launching a fun mission for primary school children with the arrival of: The Big Recycling Hunt.

Recycle Week is the nation’s biggest annual celebration of recycling and a chance for everyone in Warwickshire to redouble their efforts to recycle all that they can.

Recycle Week is calling on children aged 5 to 11 in Warwickshire to take the lead in protecting our planet. The campaign wants to empower pupils to become active participants in building a sustainable future. All this week, on the Warwickshire Recycles social media channels, there will be videos highlighting items that can and should be recycled in Warwickshire.

The Council offers assemblies and workshops for primary schools on recycling, where children are engaged in lively stories and activities that impart a strong understanding of how to recycle and why it is so important. The team also offers plastic waste reduction assemblies, a ‘waste free lunch’ activity and hands-on experiences to learn more about home composting.

Find out more about the school waste education offer via https://schools.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-resources/waste-education-schools

The Big Recycling Hunt – the central theme of this year's campaign –promises to shine a spotlight on items in the home that can be recycled but sometimes aren’t because they don’t become waste in the kitchen. This nationwide hunt aims to engage children and families in the quest to find 'lost recyclables' that too often find their way into the general waste bin. By focusing on commonly missed items such as empty aerosols, plastic cleaning product bottles and plastic toiletry bottles, the Council wants to foster a deeper understanding of recycling in the younger generation. Photos and videos of Recycling successes can be shared on social media using #WarwickshireRecycles #RecycleWeek and #BigRecyclingHunt hashtags.

In Warwickshire, there are simple and comprehensive kerbside recycling collection systems where a vast array of household items can be placed to be recycled into new products and give the material repeated use, rather than becoming fuel for a waste to energy plant if placed in the general waste bin. Households can refer to detailed recycling guides published online by their local council to ensure they are recycling everything they can via www.warwicshire.gov.uk/kerbside

Tips for what recycling to hunt for Warwickshire:

Any plastic bottle, including bottles for shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and bubble bath;

Plastic pots, tubs and trays;

Card and paper from around the home, including tissue boxes and toilet roll inners;

All glass bottles and jars – metal lids left on;

Aerosols, such as deodorant, hairspray and room fragrance; and

Drinks cans and metal tins

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment Climate and Culture, said: “We want to provide Primary School children with the enthusiasm, knowledge and tools to become waste reduction and recycling advocates, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable world for all. Join us in celebrating Recycle Week and empowering the next generation of environmental champions by letting your friends and family know about this fantastic offer of interactive waste events available to all Warwickshire Primary Schools.

“Recycle Week is the perfect time to remind ourselves of the recycling facilities available in our local area, both the kerbside recycling offer and what can be accepted for reuse and recycling at the Household Waste Recycling Centres in the county. Recycling correctly is one of the easiest ways we can do our bit to reduce our impact on the environment and climate. Let’s not forget that there are many ways to reduce waste, such as visiting our local Repair Café, using the Refill App and eliminating available food waste. Residents can get updates on all local waste initiatives by following Warwickshire Recycles on social media.”

For residents who have or know someone who has community equipment such as crutches, walking sticks and/or walking frames, they can drop them off at one of several collection points. To find nearest drop off point, visit: Recycle your community equipment this Recycling Week 2023 – Warwickshire County Council

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

