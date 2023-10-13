Recycle your community equipment this Recycling Week 2023

Did you know that returning community equipment is free and easy to do this Recycling Week (16 - 22 Oct).
Warwickshire County Council, local NHS partners and Millbrook Healthcare are joining The BIG Recycling Hunt. Recycle Week is the nation’s biggest annual celebration of recycling and this year we want you to go on the hunt for community equipment that you no longer need. Search out crutches, walking sticks and frames that show a Millbrook label and find your nearest drop off point from the list below or return directly to Millbrook Healthcare in Binley.
Warwickshire drop off points
- George Eliot Hospital - Physio Orthopaedic Orthopaedic College St, Nuneaton CV10 7DJ
- George Eliot Hospital Accident and Emergency College St, Nuneaton CV10 7DJ
- University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire Clifford Bridge Rd, Coventry CV2 2DX
- Hospital of St Cross (Physiotherapy) Barby Rd, Rugby CV22 5PX
- Warwick Hospital (Physiotherapy) Warwick Hospital, Lakin Road, Warwick, CV34 5BW
- Warwick Hospital (A&E) Warwick Hospital, Lakin Road, Warwick, CV34 5BW
- Stratford Hospital (Physiotherapy) Arden St, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6NX
- Jubilee leisure centre Greenmoor Rd, Nuneaton CV10 7EZ
- Pingles leisure Centre Avenue Rd, Nuneaton CV11 4LX
- Bedworth Leisure Centre Coventry Rd, Bedworth CV12 8NN