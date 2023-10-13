Recycle your community equipment this Recycling Week 2023

Did you know that returning community equipment is free and easy to do this Recycling Week (16 - 22 Oct).

Warwickshire County Council, local NHS partners and Millbrook Healthcare are joining The BIG Recycling Hunt. Recycle Week is the nation’s biggest annual celebration of recycling and this year we want you to go on the hunt for community equipment that you no longer need. Search out crutches, walking sticks and frames that show a Millbrook label and find your nearest drop off point from the list below or return directly to Millbrook Healthcare in Binley.

Warwickshire drop off points