Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant fund open for applications

Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant Fund is set to reopen for applications from community and voluntary groups across the county.

Earlier in the year over £318,000 was distributed to support a wide range of projects that will bring positive outcomes to local communities. The application window reopens from 16 October, as the Council looks to award the remaining funds.

The County Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 Councillors with an allocated fund of £8,000 to support small-scale projects within their area that have a positive impact on the wider community.

The fund is aimed at projects that build community capacity and support initiatives that improve access to services; financial capability; reduce loneliness and isolation; promote equality and inclusivity; enhance the physical environment; and reduce environmental impact.

One of those supported was John Wilson, Chairman of Wellesbourne Allotments. The organisation was granted funding and it has, in John’s words, made a huge difference. He said “The generous grant will enable us to purchase a new lightweight battery hedge trimmer to replace our old heavy petrol trimmer which is used to maintain our allotment boundary hedge. The Allotments mean so much to so many people in the local community, not only growing vegetables but for mental health and having a well-maintained site gives a real sense of pride in our Allotments and the village.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: "Through the Councillors’ Grant fund we can support community and voluntary groups with small-scale projects that can have a big impact and bring about positive change.

“The Councillors' Grant Fund offers a fantastic opportunity for our community members to unite and work towards creating a Warwickshire that is healthier, sustainable, more inclusive and more resilient. We have simplified the process to ensure funding is distributed as quickly as possible to successful applicants and I would encourage groups to share their proposals in the next application window.”

Following valuable feedback from previous applicants the Council has reviewed and simplified the application process, particularly for smaller grant amounts of up to £350. Successful applications will also be processed promptly to ensure that the funding is distributed quickly and effectively.

The application window is open from Monday 16 October and closes at 5pm on Sunday 26 November. To support the application process in the last round, the Community Partnerships Team and WCAVA held engagement sessions which provided guidance and answered questions related to the application process. A recording of these sessions is available on request, by emailing funding@warwickshire.gov.uk

For more information and to submit an application, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants

For further information about grants specific to areas, please contact the Community Partnership team as follows:

Localities and Communities Officercontact details:

Stratford: Dominika Stockham, on 07825856808 or email dominikastockham@warwickshire.gov.uk

Warwick: Alistair Rigby on 07881 920605 or email alistairrigby@warwickshire.gov.uk

Rugby: Jennifer McCabe on 07887 650641 or email jennifermccabe@warwickshire.gov.uk

Nuneaton and Bedworth: Chris Florance on 07887 737315 or email chrisflorance@warwickshire.gov.uk

North Warwickshire: Cheryl Jones on 074433 45610 or email cheryljones@warwickshire.gov.uk