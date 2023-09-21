Local Councillor funds life saving defibrillator installation in Galley Common

Residents at Galley Common will have access to life-saving equipment to use in an emergency thanks to a new defibrillator.

The defibrillator has recently been commissioned and is available at the The Haunchwood Sports and Social Club, known locally as the Stute, in Valley Road.

Galley Common Residents Association were successful in receiving a grant from Warwickshire County Councillor’s Councillor Grant Fund. Mandy Tromans, the Councillor for Galley Common who awarded the money for the defibrillator, said “ I am delighted to have the opportunity as local Councillor to support this project to provide life saving equipment to the local community of Galley Common and I thank the Village Residents Association for their work in making sure this happened. I would also like to thank Sam from North Warwickshire Community First Responders for her advice and putting on an informative training session for residents on CPR and using the defibrillator.”

To find out more, all residents of Galley Common are welcome to attend the local residents meetings, which take place at the Haunchwood Sports and Social Club on the 1st Wednesday of the month from 7.15pm for more information please contact Trish or Neil Kingdon by email: tekaykingdon@gmail.com

More information about the Councillor Grant Fund can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants