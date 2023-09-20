Just over a week left for Warwick residents to have their say on walking and cycling improvements along Harbury Lane!

Warwick residents and visitors have until 29 September to give their views on planned improvements to give their thoughts.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has secured funding from Active Travel England to improve walking and cycling connections along Harbury Lane, between Europa Way and Tachbrook Road. Proposals include improved crossings, new footways and cycle tracks, and upgraded footpaths and lighting.

This scheme supports the housing growth in the south of Royal Leamington Spa and Warwick and provides improved connections between homes, schools and community facilities along Harbury Lane.

During August and September, local residents are invited to share their views on the proposed improvements. More detailed information, including scheme plans and a feedback form, are available online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/8.

All comments need to be submitted by 29 September 2023.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning at WCC, said: “We want to ensure that people of all ages can travel safely on foot and by bike to the new homes and schools being built around Harbury Lane. This project is a great opportunity to fill in some missing links and upgrade existing paths and crossings.

“I would encourage local residents to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think, so that we can provide high quality facilities that meet the aspirations of this growing community.”

More information about walking and cycling in Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel