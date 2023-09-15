Working in partnership to create wildflower meadows at Rowley Fields in Stratford

Money has been secured to create and manage nearly six hectares of wildflower meadow at Rowley Fields near to the Welcombe Hills in Stratford.

Warwickshire County Council and Stratford Town Trust have secured funding, which will see nature conservation in action through effective hedgerow and grassland management and the creation of a wildflower meadow within the publicly accessible grassland fields, just off Maidenhead Road in the town.

The meadow creation is funded through the Government’s Biodiversity Net Gain Programme, a scheme of biodiversity offsetting that will become mandatory across the country for developers from November of this year.

Sara Aspley, Chief Executive of Stratford Town Trust said: ““Since World War II the county has lost 97% of its traditional wildflower grasslands and the loss continues. As part of our commitment to increasing biodiversity we’re pleased to be working with Warwickshire County Council to contribute to the recovery of nature by creating new habitats for wildlife”.

Rowley Fields is the latest site where Warwickshire County Council have been able to partner with Stratford Town Trust to help reverse this loss and to increase the county’s biodiversity as a result.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “This project is an investment in Warwickshire’s Natural Capital, which will cause a ripple effect creating and seeding other wildlife opportunities around Stratford.

“Wildflower meadows play a hugely important role in the biodiversity of an area. This is an investment in Natural Capital that will benefit both wildlife and the people who live, work and visit Warwickshire’s beautiful countryside and landscapes for generations to come.”

More information about the work of Stratford Town Trust can be found online: https://www.stratfordtowntrust.co.uk/

Find out more about biodiversity offsetting in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/biodiversityoffsetting

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf