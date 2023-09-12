Watch the British Library’s "Inspiring Entrepreneurs: Gaming for Business" event livestreamed for free at Leamington Library

Residents are invited to attend a free livestream of "Inspiring Entrepreneurs: Gaming for Business", an exciting event delivered by the British Library about understanding business models used in t...

The event will be livestreamed across the UK on the British Library platform, and will be available to watch at Leamington Spa Library & Information Centre on Tuesday 19 September. Visitors are invited to attend from 6:15pm – 9:30pm and enjoy light refreshments, and the livestream itself will be shown between 6:30 – 8:30pm.

The livestream will feature a panel of gaming and design industry experts, who will explore how the fusion of game mechanics, psychology, cutting-edge design, and technology can breathe new life into traditional industries, and invigorate employee engagement, customer loyalty and overall business success. It will also cover how online technologies are continuing to evolve and discuss what their ever-growing influence is on society, particularly on the next generation of entrepreneurs.

To book your free place to watch the livestream at Leamington Library, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/711260789167, and remember to book one ticket per person attending.

There will also be the opportunity for attendees to receive demonstrations in Leamington Library of the free technology available at multiple library sites across the County, including:

, which are regular sessions that enable people to get hands-on with the latest technology from 3D printing and animation to virtual reality and robotics. Business reference advisor tool COBRA , which features more than 4,000 factsheets, market reports, contacts and sources of funding and support. It also provides practical guides to help start up more than 350 different types of business, and can support anyone who is looking to start a business, write a business or marketing plan, or conduct research into a new market.

, which features more than 4,000 factsheets, market reports, contacts and sources of funding and support. It also provides practical guides to help start up more than 350 different types of business, and can support anyone who is looking to start a business, write a business or marketing plan, or conduct research into a new market. Digital Hublet tablets, which allow users to enjoy access to free eMagazines, eNewspapers, eBooks, and other online eResources without the need to have or bring their own digital devices to their local library.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"Embracing the power of technology in business is not just about entertainment, it's about innovation, engagement, and tapping into a dynamic market. This livestream event by Warwickshire Libraries will highlight the transformative potential of gaming in driving customer loyalty and overall business success, and offer valuable information and insights to current and prospective business owners and entrepreneurs across the County.”

For more information about the digital technology services provided by Warwickshire Libraries, please ask a member of staff in your local library, or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

For more information about the livestream and its speakers visit the British Library website.

For more information on the support Warwickshire County Council provides to businesses, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/businesssupport