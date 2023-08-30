Stratford’s Burton Farm recycling centre forced to temporarily close

Stratford residents are advised that their local household waste recycling centre, Burton Farm, will be closed for a few weeks following an incident involving a farm vehicle.

Following accidental damage to the bridge that runs over the only entrance to the Burton Farm recycling centre, Network Rail are making essential repairs which means there is no access to the Recycling Centre.

Network Rail will be working to make this bridge and entrance to the Burton Farm site safe again, however, it is expected that these works will take between two and four weeks to complete.

The Council would like to extend its apologies to anyone who has a booked appointment at the site over the next month or was planning to make a visit. Everyone who had already made a booking should have already received an email informing them of the temporary site closure.

Stratford residents who are thinking of making a household waste recycling centre booking over the coming weeks are advised that alternative recycling centres are located at:

There will be regular social media and website updates to make residents aware of when Burton Farm will be able to reopen to the public.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “The damage to the bridge over the entrance to Burton Farm, though accidental, is very frustrating and I would like to extend the apologies from the Council to anyone whose recycling centre bookings have been disrupted as a result.

“Stratford residents have made tremendous progress reusing, recycling and composting their household waste and we hope to see these positive behaviours continue despite a temporary longer journey to one of Warwickshire’s other recycling centres at Shipston, Wellesbourne, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth or Princes Drive in Leamington Spa.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Twitter – https://twitter.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/