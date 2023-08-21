Keeping children safe this summer

With schools closed children and young people will have a lot more free time. This can mean a chance to see friends, play outdoors, or play games and spend time online.

Summer can be a busy time for families and it’s important that parents and carers know what their children and young people are doing.

Everyone has a responsibility to keep children and young people safe and report things that don’t seem right. Warwickshire County Council works with families, schools, public services and local organisations to help ensure they are protected from harm in their communities and online.

Young people may spend time online using social media, gaming, and watching videos. This can be a good way to keep in touch with other but can pose risks if the content is not suitable for the child’s age or if they can communicate with people they may not know. To help keep children safe online, parents and carers are advised to know what they are looking at, talk to them about what they do and make sure inappropriate content is blocked. For advice got to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cybersafety

Youngsters may also be spending more time outdoors and older children may be out on their own or with friends. If young people are out alone, their families should take steps to make sure they know where they are, what they will be doing, when they will be home and have means to contact them. Anyone concerned about travelling around safely can find lots of information and advice about being safe at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety

Child exploitation can affect young people in Warwickshire, involving them in criminal activity or dangerous behaviour. All residents are urged to look out for the signs and report anything involving a young person that doesn’t seem right.

Warwickshire’s partnership campaign Something’s Not Right is an initiative between the council, Warwickshire Police, Barnardo’s and the Police and Crime Commissioner. It aims to make people aware of the signs that a child may be being exploited, such as:

receiving unexplained and expensive gifts or money

having no money but in possession of cigarettes, alcohol and other expensive items (could be a sign of running up debt)

having new and significantly older friends

being picked up from school by strangers

substance use (drugs / alcohol)

changes in mood

showing signs of self-harm

regularly going missing from school and home

staying out late

being secretive about where they are going

being secretive with their mobile phone, laptop, tablet or other electronic devices

lack of interest in activities and hobbies

Learning the signs of child exploitation make it easier to recognise and report. More information about the campaign and what to do is online at www.somethingsnotright.co.uk.

Keeping children and young people safe is a key aim of the county’s Child Friendly Warwickshire campaign to ensure the younger generation has enriching opportunities to enjoy themselves and reach their potential. To find out more and get involved visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk. Everyone has a part to play.