Have your say on healthy ageing in Warwickshire

Residents are being asked to share their thoughts and experiences of growing older in Warwickshire through a survey, available until 4 September 2023.

Views are particularly welcomed from people aged 60 and above.

Warwickshire County’s Council’s healthy ageing questionnaire is quick and easy to complete, can be found on the council’s engagement website (www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask) and there is still time to take part. Printed and other formats are available for anyone who can’t do it online, who can call 01926 731484 with their request.

The purpose of the survey is to help the council and partners understand what older people want and need to help them to live longer, happier and healthier lives. In addition, responses will provide information about the strengths that people and communities already have in place that support people to live and age well.

Areas covered in the survey include:

what is important to people as they get older

what people think about their local area as a place to grow older

experiences of access to health and care services

experiences of attitudes to ageing/older people.

Survey feedback will inform a report* that will help Warwickshire health and care commissioners and services make informed decisions about what services are needed and how they are delivered, with the overall aim of improving the health and wellbeing of older people.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health and Chair of the Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board said:

“Understanding the needs of our residents is really important and I want to encourage as many people as possible to take part in this healthy ageing survey. “We want our residents to stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible and this survey will help us understand how best to work towards this ambition. Whether or not you would describe yourself as an ‘older’ person, if you’re aged 60 or above, we’d particularly like to hear from you.”

To take part online, visit the survey here: warwickshire.gov.uk/ask.

For paper copies or alternative formats/languages, please contact 01926 731484 or email phadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk.

*The Healthy Ageing Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) is due to be published in early 2024. The purpose of the JSNA is to assess the current and future health and wellbeing needs of the local population to inform the commissioning of health, wellbeing and social care services, as well as to influence actions around the wider determinants of health. To find out more about the JSNA, visit the JSNA website.