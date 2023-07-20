Enjoy new benefits to Stratford Park and Ride this summer including free parking, extended bus times, and great value tickets

Visitors to the beautiful market town of Stratford-upon-Avon are invited to enjoy new benefits available to users of the Stratford Park and Ride bus service and car park this summer.

From Saturday 22 July to Sunday 17 September, Warwickshire County Council is improving the Park and Ride’s service offer to ensure that everyone - from dog owners and couples to families and tourist groups - can make the most of this easy and relaxing journey into Stratford-upon-Avon town centre.

From 22 July to 17 September, Stratford Park and Ride is providing a 7-day a week bus service and free all-day car parking for visitors. The car park is open daily and has more than 700 parking spaces available, including several EV charging points.

Visitors can find the car park along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road. Once onsite, there is a passenger terminal with seating, toilets available Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 12.30pm, and generous roof cover to protect visitors from the elements.

The Park and Ride bus service has been extended to finish later in the day throughout the summer holidays, with the final bus leaving Stratford to return to the car park at 19:28. Park and Ride buses run every 15 minutes for most of each day, and the journey from the car park into the town centre takes approximately 10-12 minutes.

The bus fares also provide great value for visitors, with adult return bus tickets reduced to £2 and including up to two children travelling for free, and return group bus tickets costing only £3.30 for up to five people. Dogs are also welcome on the buses provided they are well-behaved.

For those who would prefer an alternative route into town, visitors can park their car for free at Stratford Park & Ride car park this summer and enjoy a leisurely stroll or cycle into Stratford town centre using the canal towpath. This scenic route is approximately 2800m (1.75 miles) and takes around 40 minutes to reach the town centre on foot, or less than ten minutes by bike as the canal towpath features on the National Cycle Network Route 5.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“Besides the clear advantages in reducing the congestion in and around Stratford town centre, the park and ride facility highlights some other really key benefits. "I hope that, after the summer, more people will have used bus services into town centres, or will have taken active travel options such as walking and cycling, and that these will then become their chosen mode of transport rather than driving for at least some of their future journeys into towns.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Council Member for Stratford North, said:

"I am delighted to see that this activity is taking place. Stratford Park and Ride is a great facility with the ability to remove a decent amount of day tripper traffic, and consequently reduce congestion, in Stratford town centre. I hope that as more people experience the benefits of using Stratford Park and Ride as a convenient, user-friendly, and low-cost service, that it will become a default option for those who plan to visit Stratford both now in the summer months and in the long-term future.”

To discover more about the new benefits of using Stratford Park and Ride this summer, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride/summer

For general information about Stratford Park and Ride car park and bus service, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride