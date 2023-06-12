Connection matters for a healthy lifestyle

With Loneliness Awareness Week taking place this week (12-18 June), Warwickshire County Council is encouraging individuals to take steps to combat loneliness as part of building a healthy lifestyle.

Loneliness affects people of all genders, ages and backgrounds, and can have a significant impact on your health. It can increase the risks of high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and stroke, and can also be a risk factor for developing depression later in life.

Loneliness Awareness Week is dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness and reducing stigma. It’s all about creating supportive communities by having conversations with family, friends, or colleagues. This year’s theme is “Connection Matters” and how important connecting with others is – wherever you are and whatever you’re doing.

There are lots of ways to make a small connection with others. Here are a few ideas:

Smile at someone

Pause for a 5-minute chat

Share lunch with colleagues (in-person or online)

Say hello to your neighbour

Meet a friend for coffee

If you are looking for a more significant way to increase your social connections, you could try:

Volunteering – Warwickshire CAVA is a gateway to thousands of volunteer roles available across the county with over 800 local and national organisations

Time banking – Time 4 Warwickshire allows you to share your time and skills, request help that you need, and connect with others

Social prescribing – Social prescribers can introduce people to activities and hobbies in their area that align with their interests

Befriending – Regular telephone or face-to-face meetings can help to build friendships between volunteers and those feeling lonely

Community support - SearchOut Warwickshire is a directory of local organisations and events

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: "Communities became more disconnected during the pandemic and are still recovering, and more recently cost-of-living pressures have had an impact on people’s social activity. There are lots of ways to start making connections, and there is support available for anyone who feels like their mental health is being affected by feeling lonely.”

For support and advice in Warwickshire, visit the county council's loneliness and social isolation webpages. If you are struggling with your mental health due to feeling lonely, you can find support on our mental health webpages.

You can also find out more about Loneliness Awareness Week.