Young People of Stratford Seeding Change

Young people from Shottery St Andrews and Holy Trinity schools recently came together for a morning of fun activities, exploring their own ‘cure' for climate change.

A climate change spell, dreamt up by the young people of Stratford as part of the We Shadows project was brought to life by participants who played starring roles in a short film. The film will be used to engage young people with future climate change activities.

The youngsters considered their own role in the world and what changes they could make to collectively make a difference to climate change and used these ideas to write their own ‘spells’.

Finally, they sowed a new meadow behind the We Shadows installation on Stratford Recreation Ground which will be enjoyed by local pollinators and families alike well into the summer of 2023. The wildflower meadow will be the third to be planted on the recreation ground covering each corner of the open green space.

Activities were designed by storyteller Kate Coleman from Warwickshire Library Services and Sarah Annis from the artistic collective, Ruby Road.

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place said:

“I’m so proud to see our young people embracing such important world issues so enthusiastically and in a positive, fun way. We must do everything we can to support them and help shape a Warwickshire fit for future generations.”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, Environmental and Neighbourhood Services Portfolio Holder at Stratford-on-Avon District Council said:

“We are delighted to be adding another bee-friendly space onto Stratford Recreation Ground. Stratford-on-Avon District Council is keen to ensure the green spaces of Stratford remain attractive to both people and wildlife, so the combination of the art installation surrounded by a wildflower meadow is providing a unique addition for visitors to enjoy.”

'We Shadows' is part of Warwickshire County Council’s Our Spaces initiative to reinvigorate town centres across Warwickshire.

The We Shadows installation and follow up events have proved extremely popular with Stratford’s young people who have enjoyed a variety of child friendly activities including watching the orange shadows cast across the green space on walks; viewing the spell series on TikTok; storytelling events at Stratford Library; and artist lead workshops with Escape Arts and the RSC including a free downloadable worksheet where people are invited to write their own spells for a better future.

The County Council is keen to reach all members of our community, particularly young people. This initiative has demonstrated the potential to engage with young people around serious issues such as climate change in a fun, relevant way.

It also links into Warwickshire County Council’s Child Friendly Warwickshire programme - an exciting project to bring the county together in a mission to create opportunities and lasting and positive change for children and young people.

“Engaging Children with Nature, the Environment and Climate Change” is the subject for discussion in the latest episode of Warwickshire County Council’s Sustainable Warwickshire podcast - a new series of conversations with people from around the County who are all taking action to reduce carbon emissions, support biodiversity and promote economic growth.

For more information about climate change news in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/20467/climate-change

For more information about Child Friendly Warwickshire visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

For more information about Our Spaces and to downloads your free worksheet go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ourspaces