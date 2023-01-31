Welcome to the Sustainable Warwickshire Podcast series

Welcome to Sustainable Warwickshire - A Warwickshire County Council podcast about all things climate change and sustainability across the county of Warwickshire.

This Warwickshire County Council podcast is for those people living and working in Warwickshire, who care about climate change and ensuring that Warwickshire is sustainable now and for future generations.

It features conversations with people from our public, private and voluntary sectors, all taking action to reduce carbon emissions, support biodiversity and promote economic growth.

In the first edition of the series find out all about biodiversity.

What is biodiversity?

Why is it important?

What can we all do to protect it?

Join our host Steve Smith in conversation with Specialist Habitat Rangers James Taylor and Ben Coleman to learn more about the work underway to support biodiversity in Warwickshire's Country Parks:

If you would like to share any feedback about this podcast, please email: climateemergency@warwickshire.gov.uk

