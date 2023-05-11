Get involved in Walk to School Week 2023

Warwickshire’s parents and carers and their children are encouraged to take part in walk to school week between 15 and 19 May.

Walk to School Week is a national initiative organized by Living Streets, which encourages families to walk to school instead of using a car or other vehicle. The event promotes healthier lifestyles while reducing traffic congestion and pollution.

Walking to school has numerous benefits, including:

Reducing traffic congestion and pollution; and

improving physical and mental health.

By committing to Walk to School Week 2023, parents and carers can encourage their children to adopt healthy habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.

This year's Walk to School Week theme is Walk with Wildlife. It encourages children to travel actively to school every day of the week, meeting various animals and insects along the way and learning about the important reasons to walk and the difference it can make for individuals, communities and the planet.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are delighted to support Walk to School Week 2023, which provides a fantastic opportunity for families to get active, spend time together, and contribute to a greener, safer environment. Walking to school is an excellent way to improve physical health, mental wellbeing, and air quality, and we encourage everyone to give it a go.

“At Warwickshire County Council, we are committed to promoting safe and active travel and improving the health and wellbeing of our residents. Join us in our efforts to create a County that is sustainable now and for future generations by committing to Walk to School Week 2023.”

More information for parents and carers about walking to school from Living Streets can be found here: https://www.livingstreets.org.uk/walk-to-school/parents-info

Find out more about safe and active travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-safe-active-travel

Find out more information about safe and active schools: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/366/safe-and-active-schools

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf