The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Michael Luntley, volunteer at Harbury e-Wheels

Michael is a Volunteer Co-ordinator for Harbury e-Wheels, a charitable organisation that provides free social transport to people in the rural village of Harbury and the wider area.

The role involves matching requests for transport with available drivers and cars, and contacting passengers to let them know that their car is booked. The trips are usually to attend events such as medical appointments, day centre visits, or clinic visits, and passengers are referred to Harbury e-Wheels by their GP or another relevant agency.

Before Michael volunteered for Harbury e-Wheels, he worked for a local night shelter and organised charity concerts during Warwickshire Open Studios. He then moved to Harbury and wanted to engage with the local community, and Harbury e-Wheels seemed like a valuable initiative.

Michael's favourite part about his volunteer role is contacting the passenger and informing them that their car is booked. He says that the work they do is imperative to many of their passengers as “they would not be able to attend support activities without the transport that we provide.”

In addition, one of Harbury e-Wheels' cars transports the food bank donations made within Harbury to the local distribution hub for food banks in their area of Warwickshire every week. “Harbury e-Wheels is not just an important charity for some of the most vulnerable in our society, it’s also environmentally friendly, as all our journeys are made by two electric cars.”

For anyone considering a path as a volunteer, Michael encourages it but advises that it’s worth thinking through what you can offer first. He says: “It’s important to assess your existing time commitments carefully and determine how much time you can realistically commit."

Harbury e-Wheels continues to operate seven days a week to serve those in the community who need it with free transport. For those interested in finding out more, visit Harbury e-Wheels' website at www.harburyenergy.co.uk/contact-us/

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation