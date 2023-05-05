The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Sylvia Lindoe, volunteer at VASA

VASA is a charity changing lives by connecting people through community activities, Memory Clubs, wheelchair loans and community transport covering south Warwickshire and Rugby District.

As a VASA telephone operator, Sylvia dedicates her time to ensure people can attend their appointments and events to promote social inclusion. Sylvia’s role involves taking calls from people who need transport in the south of the county and then matching these calls with potential drivers. She contacts drivers to see if they are available to help, and once a driver has been identified, she contacts the person who has requested transport to give them the good news.

When asked about why she chose to become a volunteer, Sylvia said: “The opportunity arose during the first lockdown when VASA contacted our local community COVID support group for help. As my husband is medically vulnerable, I couldn’t volunteer as a driver but working on the helpline was something I could do at a difficult time for the organisation.”

Sylvia’s favourite aspect of being a volunteer is working as part of a busy team. She loves being the interface between service users and providers and finds the role a very privileged position. She also enjoys building relationships with service users and drivers and helping to support those in need.

Sylvia describes how volunteering benefits the organisation and local community: “Our service users know that their calls for help will be answered by a friendly, trusted person who will listen to them, and that we will do our very best to help them attend their appointments. Sometimes, our service users need a lot of support beyond the basic booking, and we are always there to provide a listening ear. I suppose in a way the organisation helps its users to feel supported, often at a difficult time.”

For people thinking about becoming a volunteer, Sylvia advises talking to the volunteer organisers to get a feel for what the organisation is about and how best they can help. She encourages people not to be too concerned about the role being within their skill set as it is always great to learn new skills. "Don’t be afraid to ask for help and to ask questions to find out if it’s the best organisation for you”.

Sylvia’s story highlights the importance of volunteering and the positive impact it can have on the local community. To get involved, in VASA’s volunteering opportunities, go to www.vasa.org.uk/volunteer-roles/

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation