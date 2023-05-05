The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Danny Devine, volunteer at Warwickshire Country Parks

Danny Devine is a volunteer at Kingsbury Water Park who decided to dedicate some of his retirement to supporting his community and keep himself active at the same time.

Danny explains why he chose to become a volunteer, "I was coming up to retirement and I was looking for something to do that would fill in some time for me and give some support to the community." As someone who had an office-based job, he felt that being outside would be good for him and so chose to volunteer at Kingsbury Water Park.

Danny's favourite aspect of being a volunteer is the great company and the flexibility it offers. He explained, "We have a good team which has grown a lot since I started two years ago. It’s great that we can be flexible: if I need to do something else, I can send a message that I will not be there on a particular day. The variety is great too. Every week I’m working on a different task."

For people thinking about volunteering at one of Warwickshire’s Country Parks, Danny's advice is simple: "Give it a go, you can work at your own pace, and if you do not enjoy it, try something else!"

Danny contacted the team at Kingsbury Water Park during the pandemic to apply to become a volunteer. As national restrictions lifted, he was invited to an induction meeting and started the following week. When asked how people can get involved with Warwickshire’s Country Parks, Danny said, “If you are interested just make a call to the water park on 01827 872660 and come along.”

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation