The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Marilyn Williams, volunteer in the Home Support Service team at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire

Marilyn’s volunteer role mainly involves clerical or administrative work that needs completing for the Age UK team.

Speaking about how she got into volunteering, Marilyn said: “Having worked since I was 15 years old, I took some time out after my husband passed away suddenly. After a year, I needed something to keep my brain ticking over, which is why I chose to become a volunteer. I had worked in offices all my life and felt this would be something that I could do using my pre-existing skillset."

“My favourite part about being a volunteer is working with the team. They have been a great support to me during my time here. Volunteering with Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire helps the local community, as the organisation works with older people to help them live in their own homes safely.

“If anyone is thinking of becoming a volunteer, I would definitely recommend they try it out. It is an excellent opportunity to meet new people and keep your brain active. To become a volunteer, I originally sent an email asking if there were any volunteer opportunities available, and almost nine years later, I'm still here!”

If you are interested in volunteering for Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire it's easy to apply online, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/get-involved/volunteer/

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation