Support our emergency services this Coronation Weekend

Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) are asking residents to keep emergency services in mind when planning street parties and parking their vehicles.

As communities across the county prepare to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles, it's important to remember that emergency service vehicles may need to pass through at any time. To ensure that they can do so safely and quickly, residents are being asked to park their cars responsibly and keep the roads clear, except for authorised road closures.

In addition, WFRS have issued fire safety guidance for residents celebrating this weekend.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the celebrations, but we also want to ensure that our emergency services can respond quickly and effectively if needed. If you are planning a street party or other event, please make sure that emergency service vehicles can still get through. We also ask that you follow the safety advice we’ve issued and are particularly mindful about barbeques, bonfires and fireworks. By doing so, you will be helping to support our emergency services and keep our communities safe."

