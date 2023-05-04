The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Paul Stokes, volunteer at Coventry and Warwickshire MIND

Paul has been volunteering with Coventry and Warwickshire MIND for eight years.

He started out as a Befriender for Coventry and Warwickshire MIND in 2015, meeting people one-to-one in the community. He now runs social activities at Harry Salt House, an intensive recovery centre. The residents meet once a week for two to three hours, when Paul and his team run a variety of different activities each time. Being an ambassador for the charity means he also regularly meets people and organisations who have fundraised or supported the charity in other ways.

When asked why he choose to become a volunteer, Paul said: ‘I’d always thought about doing something like volunteering, but whilst my children were young, I didn’t have the time. When I later had my own challenges with mental health, I sadly experienced that there seemed to be a lot of closed doors in my hour of need. As part of a plan to boost my own self-confidence, I wanted to volunteer somewhere, and a mental health charity seemed like a natural choice!”

Paul goes on to say that the ongoing cuts to funding in mental health, and the lack of support for people experiencing mental health challenges, influenced his decision. “I just thought if I could be that person who could listen to someone, be that person who wouldn’t judge them, that empathetic person they could trust, it would be worth it.”

Paul finds it hard to identify his favourite part of being a volunteer: “There are so many options to choose from! I’ve met great people from all over the world through Coventry and Warwickshire MIND, seen their journey from when they first arrived and when they move on to becoming more independent. Seeing the difference that the organisation can have and the positive influence it has on their lives – if I’m just a tiny part of that, then that is great.”

Paul also believes that his volunteering benefits the centre’s residents. Before he joined the charity, there wasn’t the funding to put on events or social activities for the residents, so some felt isolated, staying in their apartments and lacking important social time. “The idea was to get them out of their rooms and mixing with others. I hope that my evenings volunteering gives them something to look forward to each week.” As a result, the residents all turn up each Wednesday, so Paul is definitely making positive change in his role, and the team will be celebrating five years of the social evenings this year.

Paul’s advice for people thinking about becoming a volunteer is to just do it: “I’m sure anyone who has volunteered before would say the same thing. Do it! Don’t hesitate! People often say it is a selfless act, but I can assure you it works both ways. It gives you a real feeling of pride and self-worth. There hasn’t been a downside yet!

“It’s easy to apply to volunteer with Coventry and Warwickshire MIND, and there are loads of different roles available. There’s an easy application form on the website (https://cwmind.org.uk/volunteering/), followed by a short interview. A couple of training courses later and I was able to get started!”

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation