The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Kathryn Seren, volunteer driver at VASA

Meet Kathryn Seren, who is a regular volunteer driver for the charity VASA.

VASA provides a lifeline for the residents of south Warwickshire by connecting people through community transport, activities and clubs.

Speaking about how she got involved in this specific type of volunteer work, Kathryn said: “Initially, I helped with Market Hall Museum in Warwick to provide play activities for children who had just arrived from Kabul. Once the children had been placed in schools, I approached the organisation taking care of these families to ask if they needed any further type of support. They said they needed female drivers to take women to medical appointments.” This is when Kathryn was first introduced to the community transport work of VASA, and since then she has not looked back.

Kathryn decided that she wanted to volunteer her time after being offered an early retirement, but also “wanted to find volunteer work to fill her life in a meaningful way”. Her favourite part about being a volunteer driver is “knowing that offering your time to help people can provide them with the invaluable support they need in order to get to their medical care.”

The voluntary driving that Kathryn does for VASA is also about more than just getting people from A to B: “Giving our time for free provides the clients with a friendly driver to take them to appointments, and at a much cheaper rate than if they used taxis. We can often also be the only person that someone has met and spoken to in several days, and so this interaction time is important to provide a chance to connect with others and in turn improve their overall wellbeing.”

When asked what advice she would give to people thinking about becoming a volunteer, Kathryn said: “Don’t hesitate! It’s meaningful, enjoyable, and invaluable to the community”.

To find out more about volunteering with VASA, visit www.vasa.org.uk/volunteer-roles/

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation