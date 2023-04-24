The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Rita, volunteer at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire

Meet Rita, who dedicates two days a week of her time to volunteering at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire’s Clemens Street store in Leamington Spa.

Age UK is the country's leading charity dedicated to helping everyone make the most of later life, and provides companionship, advice and support for older people who need it most.

One important way Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire raises funds to support older people is through the sale of items in their charity shops, and volunteers are often needed to help process donations, meet and greet customers, and to help to promote Gift-Aid.

Speaking about how she first got involved in volunteering with Age UK, Rita said: “I've always been passionate about volunteering and was fortunate enough to have volunteered in Cyprus before moving to the UK. When I retired, I knew I wanted to give back to my community, and that's how I came to volunteer at Age UK.

“I started my role just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though it took a little while for me to get started due to the lockdowns, I was eager to get going. Volunteering at the Age UK store has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me, and I have formed everlasting friendships and a strong community hub here. From my friendship with the manager, Suzanne, to the regular customers who come to the store and always have a chat, I already feel like I'm part of a family”.

Aside from the joy and fulfilment that the role brings Rita, she is also very aware that her volunteering work is important as it benefits the charity by funding their life-changing services: “I'm proud to be part of this organisation, and I believe that anyone who has spare time and is looking for a purposeful activity should come along and give volunteering a go”.

At Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire, there are also plenty of opportunities to fundraise and socialise outside of the charity stores. Rita explains: “I have also been able to help organise separate fundraising activities, including one event that raised over £800! Volunteering has given me a sense of purpose again after retiring, and it's a lovely workplace where you can make a difference and enjoy yourself at the same time”.

If you are interested in volunteering for Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire it's easy to apply, as you can simply walk into any Age UK shop and ask for an application form. Rita adds: “I promise that you won't regret it. You could try out volunteering and fall in love with it, just like I did, and you never know, you might just find your next passion and purpose in life!”

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation