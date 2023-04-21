Plans to increase investment in apprenticeship funding are welcomed by WCC Cabinet

At its meeting on Tuesday 18 April 2023, Warwickshire County Council Cabinet approved plans for the distribution of an additional £300,000 to increase its investment in apprenticeship funding.

The additional funding agreed upon at Council in February will be used to strengthen support to businesses, increased apprenticeship fairs, help for the over 50s in reskilling and inclusive apprenticeships aimed at young people with SEND.

The £300,000 will be made available every year for five years and will be broken down as follows:

£50,000: Future Skills Advisor - This dedicated resource will work with businesses to make sure that training gives apprentices the right skills for the job market and to identify key trends and emerging opportunities. This will bring about five new networks with businesses and 50 ‘future skill’ apprentices each year. £25,000 Future Skills & Apprenticeship Fairs – This funding will provide at least one fair in each District and Borough, and engage with over 2000 students and job seekers across the five events. £100,000 Employer Salary Grant – This will support small businesses with the salary cost of apprentices for the first three months of the apprenticeship as well as costs of specialists providing industry-specific training at colleges. This will support 30 businesses with salary support and work with ten employers each year to pilot training delivery models. £75,000 Barrier Breaking - Warwickshire’s labour market intelligence demonstrates that we have an increasing number of over 50s who are unemployed and looking to explore new pathways into work and gain new skills. These funds will enable the county council to work with at least 40 businesses, generating at least 50 apprenticeship opportunities per annum. £50,000 Inclusive apprenticeships – The council is committed to increasing the accessibility of apprenticeships, particularly for young people and adults with SEND. This will create 25 inclusive apprenticeships per annum.

The work will be anchored within the Warwickshire Skills Hub, which has an excellent track record of working with businesses, communities, and training providers across the county. The Hub recently marked its third anniversary since it opened in the first weeks of lockdown.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: "This five-year funding agreement demonstrates a long-term commitment to investing in Warwickshire's future workforce".

“Supporting individuals with SEND and the over-50s recognises that apprenticeships can play a huge part in filling the skills gap in Warwickshire and that everyone should have the opportunity to contribute to our economy.”

A copy of this Cabinet report is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4101/the-big-help-out-in-warwickshire-meet-brad-volunteer-at-cherry-trees-residential-home-and-spark-youth-music

More information on Warwickshire County Council's apprenticeship programme can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships