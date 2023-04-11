Warwickshire County Council encourages residents to report road issues

Warwickshire County Council is urging residents to report any Highways faults that they encounter while driving or walking in the county via its website.

Highways faults that can be reported online include:

Potholes;

Street light problems;

Rights of way problems;

Faulty traffic lights; and

Roadwork problems.

By reporting these issues, residents can help ensure that Warwickshire’s roads, footpaths, rights of way and cycleways remain safe and well-maintained for everyone.

This encouragement comes as Warwickshire moves into periods of warmer weather which allow for more remedial road improvements, particularly the repair of potholes, to take place.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities, emphasised the importance of reporting Highways faults, stating, "We understand that faults on the Highway can be frustrating for road users and pedestrians alike and we welcome the reporting of any defects to the County Council which allows us to take prompt action to address any identified issues.

“Warwickshire has been allocated an additional £2.874 Million in funding from Government to repair potholes around the county. It is essential that we work together with residents to ensure that issues are identified and that our roads, cycle paths and footways remain in good condition and safe for all."

Residents can report a Highways fault by visiting the Warwickshire County Council website at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reportaproblem or by calling the council's contact centre (10926 410 410).

When reporting a fault, residents will be prompted to provide as much detail as possible, including the location of the issue and the nature of the problem.

The Council assures residents that reported issues will be investigated, and repairs will be carried out as soon as possible where required. By working together to report Highways faults, residents can help keep Warwickshire's roads and pathways safe and accessible for all.

