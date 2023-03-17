Pothole repairs in Warwickshire to receive a funding boost

Warwickshire County Council has welcomed news following the Chancellor’s Spring Budget announcement that it is set to receive an additional £2.874 Million to repair potholes around the county.

In the Chancellor’s Spring Budget announcement on Tuesday (14 March), he announced an additional £200 Million to be included in the highways’ maintenance and pothole repair fund (2023/24) taking it to a total of £500 Million. For Warwickshire, this equates to an additional £2.874 Million in funding that the County Councill can use to repair potholes.

The Department for Transport (DfT) allocates this funding to local highways authorities so they can most effectively spend it on maintaining and improving their respective network, based upon their local knowledge, circumstances and priorities.

Warwickshire County Council has established a national reputation for swift responses to potholes and is consistently in the top 10 of authorities in the country for customer satisfaction with road repair and condition, according to the National Highways and Transport Survey (NHTS)

Scott Tompkins, Assistant Director with responsibility for Highways at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Our Highways Teams across Warwickshire work hard to ensure that anyone travelling through Warwickshire, residents and visitors alike, enjoy the benefits of its excellent transport infrastructure. This boost in funding for pothole repairs is a welcome addition to our capacity to deliver this kind of remedial work.

“One of the reasons that the county is so effective at tackling potholes is information on where they are so that we can carry out inspections and triage remedial action. The public plays an integral role in this and their input is key. I would like to take this opportunity to remind our residents that we have an online reporting tool where they can report issues such as potholes directly to us.”

Residents wishing to report and highways fault or pothole can visit the online portal: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reporthighwayproblem

Find out more about the highways’ maintenance and pothole repair fund (2023/24): https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/highways-maintenance-funding-allocations/additional-budget-2023-highways-maintenance-and-pothole-repair-funding-2023-to-2024

In a recent National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey it was Warwickshire residents are satisfied with the condition of the County’s roads. Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3718/national-highways-and-transport-public-satisfaction-survey-for-warwickshire-2022

Find out more about roads and transport in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsandtransport