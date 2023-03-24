Visit Warwickshire Libraries this Easter for plenty of activities for children and grown-ups to enjoy!

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries are encouraging children and families to get involved in all the fun events and activities available to Warwickshire’s local communities this Easter.

The activities include Storytime with Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, Kate’s Storytree event that celebrates the start of spring, as well as opportunities to get involved in creative spring crafts, fabric bowl making for adults, and family learning sessions with Dogs Trust.

Waterstones Children’s Laureate (2022-2024) and award-winning performance poet, playwright, and children’s author, Joseph Coelho, is visiting Nuneaton Library on Wednesday 12 April as part of his nationwide ‘Library Marathon’. During his visit Joseph will read and perform to children in the library as well as register for a library card and borrow a book. His tour is championing local libraries, the vital role they play within their communities, and helping to inspire a love of reading in young people. To enjoy a children’s Storytime session with Joseph Coelho, book your free place on Eventbrite.

Kate’s Storytree session, ‘Jumping into Spring’, will be taking place at Rugby Library on 6 April. The session is all about celebrating the start of the new spring season with stories of cunning foxes and curious birds, followed by children creating and making their own birds to take home afterwards. To book your free place, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

Ideal for families with children aged 4-11 years, join actors from theatre company Highly Sprung to explore libraries through the immersive adventure story “Storm”. Children are encouraged to think creatively whilst making new discoveries about our beautiful planet, from oceans and seas to the forests and trees, which is shared through a funny but thought-provoking piece of children’s theatre. Available at Atherstone Library on 11 April, Southam Library on 13 April, and Kenilworth Library on 14 April, performances begin at 10am, 12 noon, and 2pm and will be available to drop-in with no pre-booking required. Find out more on the Eventbrite webpage.

Suitable for children aged 7+ years, join Dogs Trust Education and Community Officer, Sarah Saunders, at multiple library locations for a free family fun workshop! Each session will teach attendees about safe behaviour with dogs and how to act responsibly around our four-pawed friends. Please note there will be no dogs in attendance, but booking for these events is essential. To find out more and book your place, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

Warwickshire Libraries will also be hosting a number of fun spring craft activities where children can create decorative spring-themed pieces to take home. To find which spring craft sessions are near you, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

Regular children’s activities will also continue throughout the Easter holidays including Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, and Lego Club. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities to find out which activities are happening at your local library this Easter, or you can keep up-to-date by signing up to the Warwickshire Libraries newsletter.

For adults, there is the opportunity to come along to your local library and make a beautiful fabric bowl – idea for holding Easter eggs, keys, trinkets, or for display at home. The fabric bowls are easy to make, and attendees will be guided with a member of library staff. There will be multiple free sessions taking place at libraries across the county, to book your place visit the Eventbrite webpage.

Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources, said:

"We are delighted to be welcoming people of all ages into Warwickshire’s local libraries this Easter, where there will be a whole range of fun and creative activities available that can be enjoyed by children and grown-ups alike. “The Easter holidays are also a great time to introduce young people to our child-friendly library settings and the enjoyment of reading, which can help improve their communication skills, knowledge, and increase their creative thinking. Our friendly and welcoming staff can’t wait to say hello!”

Families who would like their children to enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as members for free. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries, and Warwickshire Libraries will also be sharing more details about their Easter events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries.