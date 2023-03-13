Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2023: Free online events to enrich people's understanding of neurodiversity

Warwickshire County Council in collaboration with partners is supporting this year’s Neurodiversity Celebration Week which runs from the 13 -19 March 2023.

A series of special online events will be taking place to shine a light on neurodiversity and to provide information and support for families and professionals living and working in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Neurodiversity refers to the different ways a person’s brain processes information and can include autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), dyslexia, dyscalculia and dyspraxia.

Founded in 2018, Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a worldwide initiative that challenges the stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences and aims to transform how neurodivergent individuals are perceived and supported. The week is an opportunity for schools, universities, organisations and individuals to celebrate the many talents and advantages of being neurodivergent and the strengths of a neurodiverse community.

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System will be holding a series of free online events in March to enrich people’s understanding of neurodiversity and the support available locally.

All events will be online and anyone who would like to attend can register using the links below:

Neurodivergent Language: Sharing learning from Neurodivergent people and their families/carers - Tue 28 March, 10.30-11.30am. The webinar will explore the topic of neurodivergent language: meaning the words we use to talk about neurodiversity, which can be heavily connected to a person’s identity and self-esteem. This interactive session will be an opportunity to hear experiences of neurodivergent people from across Coventry and Warwickshire and learn about a new resource being developed to help people feel more comfortable talking about neurodiversity. Register here.

Act for Autism: Self-awareness and self-identity including Q&A – Tue 28 March, 6.45 - 7.45pm. Be the first to see the latest film from the award winning Act for Autism film project. Join the cast for a live Q&A and find out how working on self-advocacy (speaking up for yourself) and self-awareness (knowing about your autism) is the key to positive self-esteem for autistic children and young people. This is suitable for all those living with or working to support autistic children and young people. Register here.

Nurturing a positive Autistic identity for families and carers – Wed 29 March, 12pm – 1.30pm. This webinar aims to provide parents, carers and family members supporting a Neurodiverse young person to understand how they can nurture the young person to develop a positive view of their autistic identity and become advocates for themselves and others. Register here.

Parents, carers and professionals will also be able to join the conversation around this year’s theme, “different mind types”, through 24 free online events taking place between 13 and 19 March which will cover everything from an introduction to neurodiversity, and neurodiversity for parents and carers, to neuroinclusion in further and higher education.

Over 70 speakers are set to engage in educational and inspiring conversations around neurodiversity, through sharing their lived experience and professional expertise as part of the online events. To find out more and register for one of the 24 virtual events taking place, visit www.neurodiversityweek.com.

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur said:

“In Warwickshire, we recognise the unique and individual experiences of neurodivergent people, and we are committed, as part of our five-year Autism Strategy, to working with partners to improve the experience of those awaiting and receiving a diagnosis.

“As we celebrate this Neurodiversity Celebration Week, I would encourage everyone to sign up to one of the webinars taking place, and to make the effort to understand more about neurodiversity. It is important that we raise awareness and encourage openness on this topic and I believe everyone has a part to play in making our schools, workplaces and communities more neurodiversity friendly.”

Last year, a new e-booklet for neurodivergent people and their families living in Coventry and Warwickshire, was published providing a wealth of information and advice on services and support across the area. The booklet was co-produced with input from professionals across Coventry and Warwickshire, plus neurodivergent people and their families. Read the e-booklet online here.

In the last few weeks Warwickshire County Council has launched a ground-breaking and unique Supported Employment Service and received national funding to give supported internships in Warwickshire a boost. They are also continuing to deliver on their Send and Inclusion Change Programme to support neurodiverse children and young people in Warwickshire.