The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023.

To mark this momentous occasion, residents across Warwickshire are being invited to get involved in a weekend of celebrations from Saturday 6 to Monday 8 May 2023.

The weekend will comprise of three key events:

The Coronation, 6 May

The Coronation ceremony, which will see The King crowned alongside The Queen Consort, is centred around a solemn religious ceremony and has remained largely unchanged for over a thousand years. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey in London and is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Download the free Coronation Toolkit which features some fun activities, recipes, and music playlist ideas to help you with your Coronation celebrations.

The Big Lunch, 6 – 8 May

A Big Lunch can be anything from a small gathering in a garden or park to a larger party with trestle tables down the middle of your street. The idea is that by starting simple, and bringing people together to share friendship, food and fun with a Big Lunch, all sorts of ideas and projects can follow. It can lead to people doing more within their community and together tackling the issues that matter to them most. You can also add your Big Lunch event onto the Eden Project Communities’ Big Lunch map.

Find out what you need to do ensure your celebrations are safe and that they adhere to local guidelines, including permission for street closures, by visiting your local district or borough website.

Read more information about The Big Lunch

The Big Help Out, 8 May

Community volunteering is an important part of the UK’s story, from Air Raid Wardens during the Second World War to over 12 million of us who stepped forward during the pandemic. Now thousands of organisations – big and small – are getting together to mark The King’s Coronation by giving everybody the chance to try volunteering for themselves and make a difference in their local community.

If you are an organisation with volunteers and would like to get involved in The Big Help Out, please complete The Big Help Out’s short form.

More information about The Big Help Out.

Useful links

Important information

Public liability insurance

There is no law that says you must buy insurance for a voluntary or community event, but you might want to make sure you are covered in case something goes wrong. Having public liability insurance can give you peace of mind.

Risk assessments

Please ensure you have a record of risks and how you are planning to control them. The Health and Safety Executive risk assessment examples has some useful information and example templates you can use.

Fireworks

If you intend to use fireworks as part of the celebrations, then please ensure that you do so safely and with consideration for those around you .More information can be found on the celebrate safely webpage.

Fire Safety

The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 applies to virtually all premises, including most buildings, structures and open spaces. This includes outdoor events. The ‘Order’ requires the organiser to make sure that a fire risk assessment is undertaken by a competent person. The risk assessment must identify the fire risks that can be removed or reduced, general fire precautions and people at special risk. More information about fire risk assessments.

If you are having guests stay in your home for the Coronation celebrations, please ensure that you have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home and that all guests know what the escape plan is and where house keys are kept. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s fire safety information will help with your planning.

Parking

If you are holding a street party or having guests over then please ensure that they park safely and legally. With lots of people at home the risk of fire can increase, so emergency vehicles need to be able to get through.

Taking care of the environment

Getting together doesn’t need to damage the planet. Ask guests to bring reusable cups and cutlery, avoid single-use packaging and plastic decorations and set up areas for recycling, food compost and general waste, so that it can be sorted later and put out with for your usual recycling collection.

Alcohol licence

Licences are only required if alcohol is sold. At a private party, sharing drinks with your neighbours does not require a licence.

Entertainment licence

If your street party is a private party for residents and the music is not advertised in advance to attract people, and you’re not making money from the event, then there is no need for a licence for your music, whether live or recorded.

Noise

It may be courteous to let neighbours and businesses in the area know what your plans are in advance of the event, especially if your party goes into the evening. Leave a phone number with them so they can call if they have any questions or concerns.

Food

If it is a private party, you do not need a licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to sell food (unless you wanted to only sell hot food and drink after 11pm). Remember, you can always ask your neighbours to bake a cake, make a sandwich or bring food to share with one another. This is also a good way to bring different groups of people together.

Barbeques

If you are using a barbeque, please ensure that it is situated well away from fences, sheds, trees, shrubs and garden waste. Never use petrol or paraffin to start or revive your barbeque and only use recognised lighters or starter fuel on cold coals.

Sky lanterns

We do not recommend their use due to the fire hazards and risks they pose to property, crops, livestock and the environment.

Tombola/raffle

If the tombola/raffle tickets are sold on the day and the prizes are not worth more than £500 in total then it will be exempt from gambling regulations (however, if tickets are sold in advance of the event, you will need a lottery registration). Any proceeds from the tombola/raffle must go to a good cause, such as a charity or even covering the cost of your party. Alternatively, if you did want to raise some money for a good cause, you can always ask people for donations.

Clean up afterwards

If you are having a street party, you will need to clean up the are once it’s finished. It’s your street, your party, so keep your local area clean and tidy. Let people know in advance what time the party will finish and have a section set aside for bin bags and recycling.

If at an outdoor location, including our country parks, we would ask to keep the area tidy and clear up any mess made. If bins are full, please bring bags with you so that you can take the rubbish home to dispose of.

Most importantly enjoy the celebrations, get involved and help to celebrate our new King and Queen Consort.