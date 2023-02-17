Visit Warwickshire Libraries this half-term to enjoy a week packed full of children’s dinosaur-themed activities

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries are encouraging children and families to get involved in all the fun events and activities available to their local communities this February half-term.

The activities range from having a ‘roarsome’ time making dinosaur-themed crafts, to joining in with interactive Epic Dinosaur Adventures with Sohan Kailey and The Lost Book storytelling with Pyn Stockman. Regular children’s activities will also be continuing throughout the week including Lego Club, Rhyme Time, and the Books Bears scheme.

On Monday 20 and Thursday 23 February, Sohan Kailey from Bhangra Tots will be hosting several family fun sessions to enjoy interactive storytelling through the power of music and dance at Polesworth, Leamington, Southam and Stockingford Libraries. Suitable for ages two and above, each session will teach families key Bhangra dance moves, and use these movements to demonstrate various actions through an Epic Dinosaur Adventure story exploring imaginary forests and prehistoric lands. Children will be encouraged to sing and dance along to vibrant music and move their feet to the Bhangra beat! Bhangra is a fun and enjoyable harvest celebration dance originating from the Punjab state of India and its farming communities. For more information, and to reserve a place on one of the Epic Dinosaur Adventure sessions, select one of the dates on Eventbrite.

Warwickshire Libraries will also be hosting a number of fun interactive storytelling sessions about ‘The Lost Book of the Magic Flying Ship’ with Pyn Stockman, which is suitable for children aged 4-11 and their families. The aim of the session is for children to help Pyn find the lost book, imagine a fantastical design for a magic flying ship, and save the trees and flowers in the story from a terrible sorcerer who has taken them all away! This interactive session will also be packed full of puzzles, clues, and creative tasks for children to get involved along the way. To book a place on one of The Lost Book storytelling sessions, select one of the dates here on the Eventbrite.

For children aged 4-11 years, many libraries across the county are offering free sessions for children to have plenty of creative fun creating dinosaur and fossil-themed crafts, which they can take home afterwards to enjoy. The drop-in sessions are happening at multiple library locations and at different times so that as many children as possible can attend. You can view the dates, times, and library locations to get involved in these half-term craft sessions on Eventbrite.

Warwickshire Libraries will also be hosting a number of fun events and activities for pre-school and school aged children. These range from Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, and Lego Club to special Stories and Dragons themed activities. The free Warwickshire Book Bears scheme will also be available, where children under five can collect a stamp every time they visit the library, and after six stamps they earn a certificate. If they collect all ten certificates, then they will receive a Library Book Bear soft toy as a reward. To find out which activities are happening at your local library this half-term and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"Half-term is a great opportunity to introduce children to the enjoyment of interactive reading, which can provide many benefits to their learning and development such as improved communication skills, increased knowledge, and heightened creativity. “We're really looking forward to welcoming children and families into Warwickshire’s vibrant and child-friendly library spaces this half-term. There will be plenty of events and activities to entertain and engage with young people of all ages, and our friendly staff can’t wait to say hello!”

Parents, carers, and guardians who would like their children to enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as members for free. As a child or adult library member, books are available to borrow in-person at a local library, to find through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries, and Warwickshire Libraries will also be sharing more details about their half-term events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries.