6-year-old Evelyn gives special gift to Nuneaton Fire Station

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service often welcomes members of the community to its fire stations, and team members are delighted to get to know residents and help them learn more about the service.

One such visitor who made a lasting impression is 6-year-old Evelyn, who visited Nuneaton Fire Station with her mother Laura before Christmas. The crew were touched when Evelyn gave them her prized possession: her toy fire engine.

Since her visit, Evelyn has shared her thoughts and knowledge about the Fire & Rescue Service to help others understand what they do and consider joining the service as a career option.

“Firefighters put out fires and get everyone evacuated outdoors,” she explained. “They are brave putting out fires and saving people’s lives!

“I gave the firefighters my fire engine because I wanted to give them a present for coming out to the flats we live in so many times. Thank you for being amazing and I love you all.

“I want to be a firefighter when I grow up because I want to put out fires and save lives.”

In response to Evelyn’s visit and kind words, Dawn Roodhouse, Crew Manager at Nuneaton Fire Station, said:

“There’s no need to thank us – we love to show and tell people all about what we do and why we do it. It brings us pride to answer visitors’ questions - especially children, as they are always so fun and inquisitive. We hope to create lasting memories for them, like firefighters did for me when they gave a talk at my school when I was five years old which I remember to this day.

“We were all so touched that Evelyn brought in her favourite toy for us, and we have kept it in our mess room.

“We are impressed Evelyn already aspires to join our service at such a young age – if she continues to wish to pursue a career with us as she gets older, we suggest she tries her best at school, is kind, respectful and helpful to others, and keeps healthy and active.

“The best part of being a firefighter is working in a team, driving a fire engine fast (but safely!) and mostly the job satisfaction. Sometimes it’s saving someone’s life, sometimes it’s just making a small difference such as helping an elderly person who has fallen out of bed. As firefighters, we feel the appreciation from our communities and that’s what makes us proud. It gives us a warm feeling inside our chests.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and WFRS at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It’s always a pleasure to see the way our Fire & Rescue Service interacts with the community; the team are passionate about what they do and love to share their knowledge. We hope other residents will join Evelyn in considering WFRS as a career option!”

For anyone interested in joining Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, we are always looking for on-call firefighters. Find out more - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/oncallfirefighters - or keep an eye on our social media pages for other career opportunities with our service.

To arrange your own visit to meet Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, get in touch with your local fire station.