Visit Warwickshire Libraries to enjoy plenty of fun activities for free this festive season

Warwickshire Libraries are open with a warm welcome to support local communities this festive season.

Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries are open with a warm welcome to support local communities this festive season, offering a great range of free children’s craft activities, a friendly virtual reading group for adults, and Twixmas opening hours between Christmas and New Year to help residents make the most of these warm communal spaces this winter.

For children aged 4-11 years, many libraries across the county are offering free sessions for children to have lots of fun creating Christmas crafts, which they can take home to enjoy during the festive season. The sessions are happening at multiple library locations between 19 – 29 December, and at different times so that as many children as possible are able to attend. Majority of the craft sessions are drop-in, with no pre-booking required, however on a few dates where booking is essential this is stated in the event’s online description. You can view the dates, times, and library locations to get involved in Christmas crafts on the Warwickshire Libraries ‘Christmas Crafts for Children’ Eventbrite webpage.

For children aged 7 – 11 years, there is also the opportunity to get involved in a special Christmas-themed Let's Make session at Atherstone Library on Monday 19 December from 2:30 – 3:30pm. During this fun one-hour activity, children can enjoy learning new skills by having a go at building Lego robots, stop motion animations, 3D pen art, virtual reality, and more. To find out more about other children’s’ activities that are happening at your local library and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

Adult customers are invited to join the free Virtual Reading Group event on Wednesday 21 December at 8pm, where attendees will be able to discuss their favourite books from 2022 as well as their best Christmas reading recommendations. The event will be a great opportunity to meet friendly, like-minded people and find out more about Warwickshire Libraries future reading groups, and for any questions before the event, residents can email libraryevents@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Over the festive period, Warwickshire Libraries are also offering Twixmas opening hours so that residents can still visit their local library on the 29, 30, and 31 December in between Christmas and New Year, and this will include access to the full range of library services. To find out local library opening times during the entire winter season, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary. Don’t forget Warwickshire Libraries’ digital services are available 24/7 during the Christmas period and beyond, including the eLibrary which hosts a great range of eBooks, eAudio Books from BorrowBox, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eMusic for all residents to enjoy.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“It has been great to see residents returning to Warwickshire Libraries this year, and we welcome both regular and new customers who want to enjoy these warm spaces by reading a good book in a comfy chair, meeting other people, or finding out more from our friendly staff about the great range of activities and support services we have available. “Warwickshire libraries are great communal spaces to feel safe, well and connected, and, especially with such a wonderful programme of free craft events for children, and our Twixmas opening hours on the 29, 30, and 31 December, our doors will be open and our staff can’t wait to say hello!”

Warwickshire Libraries are also participating venues in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative this winter. Residents who are struggling with energy costs, or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time. Each participating library will also provide wraparound support to help visitors to access advice and guidance from partner organisations such as Citizens Advice. To find out more, including which other facilities are open as Warm Welcome locations across Warwickshire, visit the Cost of Living Hub.

Warwickshire Libraries will be sharing more details about their festive events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries.

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary