Find out how to recycle your Christmas tree in Warwickshire
How to recycle a Christmas tree….
-
Composting a Christmas tree at home can be tricky unless you already have a garden shredder or are willing to rent one. The leaves and needles are resistant to normal compost conditions and the trunk will be too large to compost down completely. If you do manage to shred the tree, we recommend using the material as a mulch, but it will make your soil more acidic.
-
Take to your nearest Recycling Centre. You don’t need to chop the tree up, simply place in green waste section where it will be sent away to be shredded and composted at a commercial composting site. Please pre-book your visit using the link below.
www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc
-
Check with your local Council if you can leave it at the kerbside with your green bin. Warwickshire is covered by five different collection authorities so please follow the link below to find out more.
www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kerbside
-
This year Myton Hospice is running a tree collection service across Coventry and some areas of Warwickshire between 14th, 15th and 16th January. Registration closes at midnight Sunday 8th January. Please check their website to see if the service is available in your area.
www.facebook.com/CovXmasTrees/