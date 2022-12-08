“You Can Online is already changing my life for the better” – local resident shares how Warwickshire Libraries is helping to improve her digital skills

In October, Coleshill resident Pritti Parmar became the first person to borrow one of the new digital tablet devices available for free through Warwickshire Libraries’ You Can Online initiative.

Warwickshire County Council has launched You Can Online to support with digital inclusion across the county and enable people to learn key digital skills to feel safer, more confident, and included in the online space.

Pritti Parmer first found out about You Can Online through attending an IT Help and support session at Coleshill Library. Speaking about her experience, Pritti said:

“When I found out about You Can Online, I knew this would really help me as I have internet at home but no access to a digital device. The Coleshill Library team were really helpful in explaining to me how the lending of the digital tablets worked, and how I could receive regular support from the IT team to help develop the digital skills that I wanted to learn. “My workplace provides coaching opportunities which can lead to securing an apprenticeship, but all of the coaching takes place online. Access to a You Can Online digital tablet now means that I can take part in this training. Securing an apprenticeship would open new work opportunities for me, and the device also enables me to research future job roles and develop my digital skillset which will benefit my career. “I can borrow a tablet for up to six weeks at a time and so far it has been great. The IT team explain things to me in a way that is easy to understand. I also really enjoy that the tablet comes with apps already installed and with internet data included, so that I can practice using my tablet on the go as well as at home. You Can Online is already changing my life for the better, and I recommend it to anyone who would like to improve their digital skills.”

You Can Online launched in Warwickshire Libraries to help people overcome any fears, anxieties, limited knowledge, or lack of access they may have to the online world. The initiative provides free IT support and access to digital devices for individuals, families, and local communities to help with the development and learning of key digital skills.

Since launch, over two thirds of the Lenovo M10 tablets have already been taken out on loan by library members, and there are still a few available for anyone who would like to build their confidence online. If you are not a library member and would like to borrow a digital tablet, then you can join your local library for free. Ask a member of staff at your local library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Advancements in technology mean that digital skills are increasingly important for connecting with others, accessing information and services, and meeting the changing demands of the workplace and economy. As we continue to live in an increasingly digital society, this is leading to a digital divide between those who have access to information and communications technology, and those who do not, and we are very aware this is giving rise to inequalities in access to opportunities, knowledge, services, and goods. “You Can Online is a great contributor to tackle digital inequality and social exclusion across the county by providing the opportunity for people borrow digital tablet devices for free with learning support from Warwickshire Libraries. Our libraries provide a safe space with welcoming staff for you to get all the help with basic digital skills that you need. No questions are too stupid, and the team will go through the digital basics you would like to learn at a pace that is comfortable for you.”

You can also join computer courses for adults at locations across Warwickshire. Whether you are a complete beginner, want to develop skills for work or for personal interest, Warwickshire Libraries have a range of opportunities on offer. Find out more at Adult & Community Learning Courses.

For further information about the range of services available, please ask a member of staff in your local library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

To find out more about You Can Online, email youcanonline@warwickshire.gov.uk, phone 01926414926, or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youcanonline