Lillington Library celebrates 100 years of serving local community

Last week Warwickshire County Council’s library service celebrated the 100-year anniversary of libraries in Lillington, which have been serving the local community since 1922.

The Warwickshire Libraries team marked the special occasion by hosting a range of fun activities and events for local people of all ages and concluded the week’s events with a speech and cutting of a cake by Councillor Sarah Boad.

On Monday 21 November Lillington Library began celebrations with a library-themed Rhyme Time session for children aged 0-2 years old, along with their parents and carers. The interactive session attracted plenty of attention with everyone getting involved in singing the interactive songs and rhymes.

Tuesday 22 November saw a creative craft session hosted by a library staff member, where participants could enjoy making rag wreath decorations ready for the festive season. The session was fully booked, and a great time was had by everyone who attended.

On Thursday 24 November, Lillington Library held a Story Stomp session for 2-4-year-olds, which is a great way for little ones to socialise and for people to meet other local parents and carers in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. For adults, the library also offered a coffee morning alongside "A Look at Lillington" local history talk by Peter Coulls & Margaret Rushton from the Lillington Local History Society. The talk, which was fully booked, covered the fascinating history of Lillington and celebrated having 100 years of public library service in the area. Due to popularity, another local history talk will be taking place at the library’s next coffee morning in January.

The library’s centenary celebrations culminated on Friday 25 November with an entertaining open day for new and existing customers, providing tea, coffee, and cake for everyone who attended. An exhibition was also available to view with photos and memories of Lillington Library on display. Warwickshire County Councillor (Leamington North) Sarah Boad, who is also a member of Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, delivered a wonderful speech about Lillington Library and the impact it has had on the local community, followed by the cutting of a special centenary cake. Ayub Khan, Strategy and Commissioning Manager for Warwickshire Libraries, was also in attendance alongside current and former library staff members and representatives from other local organisations in the Lillington area.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“I would like to congratulate the Warwickshire Libraries team on reaching this special centenary milestone at Lillington Library. Having recently visited to talk with staff about the history of the building, it’s clear they will continue to go above and beyond with great enthusiasm to provide resources, activities, and events that cater to all ages and interests at libraries across the county. “Libraries are safe, warm, and inclusive spaces that provide a great range of free resources, knowledge, and services to support their local communities. As Lillington Library looks forward to the next 100 years, our friendly staff will continue to look for even more ways to offer great benefits to our library members.”

For more information about Lillington Library, visit the County Council website, or for events and activities information visit Lillington Library’s Eventbrite page.

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary