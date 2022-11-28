Helping Warwickshire residents to pay utility bills

Warwickshire residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills this winter can look to the county council for support.

The council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to people living in the county who are finding it difficult to meet these costs.

The Household Support Fund can provide short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to meet immediate needs and help those who are struggling to afford energy and water bills during this difficult time. This will supplement ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a bill. Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation. All applications for the payment must be made by 16 December 2022.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“The steep rise in the cost of energy and other household bills can create real challenges for people, especially at this time of year. This fund will offer some small relief at a crucial time when cost of fuel is high and demand at its greatest through the cold winter months. “We hope this will make a difference to many households and we urge residents to get in touch as soon as possible to find out more about making an application and enquire about other support that may also be available.”

Anyone entitled to benefits eligible free school meals has already received this support though applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty at this time.

To apply please call 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182 to speak to an advisor in confidence. More information about the Local Welfare Scheme is available onlinee.

For more information and support with living costs including advice around fuel, food and other household expenses visit the Cost of Living website.

