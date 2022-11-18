Join in Warwick Library’s final Seed Swap event of the year and help the county to become more bee friendly

Warwick Library and Information Centre is encouraging residents to get involved in their final Seed Swap event of 2022 before the scheme pauses during the colder winter months.

The Seed Swap events are hosted by a volunteer group called Bee Friendly Warwick and encourage people to make use of surplus seeds, particularly from home grown fruits and vegetables, in order to reduce waste, enrich local biodiversity by creating more flowers for pollinators, and to help others in discovering the enjoyment of growing different types of plants at home.

It is common practice when sowing seeds to plant plenty at the same time in case not all of the seeds survive. Some may never germinate, whilst others that do grow may become damaged by factors such as extreme temperatures or insects. However, if majority of the seeds sown are successful, or produce a lot of fruit and vegetables to harvest once established, it can leave one person with too many seeds to manage. The Seed Swaps, which are free communal events, enable residents to exchange their excess seeds with each other to reduce waste and encourage more people to try growing varieties of flowering garden or greenhouse plants, including fruit and vegetable plants, at home.

Warwick Library has been hosting fortnightly Seed Swap events on Saturday mornings for local people to come and exchange seeds for free, and the final Seed Swap event for this year will take place at Warwick Library on Saturday 26 November from 10am. The first Seed Swap of 2023 will take place in early February.

The Seed Swap events have been very popular and will contribute towards enriching the local biodiversity of gardens, greenhouses, and allotments across the county. The volunteers that regularly attend the Warwick Library Seed Swaps are hoping it will also help Warwick to reach Bee Friendly Town status with the Bee Friendly Trust, which has already been achieved in the nearby town of Kenilworth. Successful applicants of this award can join a supportive network of bee champions to share ideas for new Bee Friendly initiatives and community projects, and receive a physical award in the form of an art sculpture that can be displayed in the local area.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwick Library’s Seed Swaps are a great community powered approach to supporting our local communities and wildlife. They enable people with similar interests to meet and try their hand at growing different varieties of plants, fruits, and vegetables, whilst also supporting Warwickshire’s local ecosystems and pollinators such as bees and other insects. “Warwickshire Libraries are safe, warm, and inclusive spaces that will continue to provide a great range of resources and services to support local communities during the winter months, and residents of all ages can sign-up at any time to enjoy the benefits of their local library spaces through a no-cost membership.”

