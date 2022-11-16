This is life-changing: meet Ian, On-Call Firefighter at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

Ian joined Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) as an on-call firefighter in September 2021.

He took on this role alongside his job at a design and technology company. He explained:

“I work full-time as a Customer Experience Consultant and also have my own business, offering running coaching and events, called ‘RunWithIan’. I fit in my on-call role within this by working nights and weekends for the WFRS.

“Being an on-call firefighters means being available, responding at short notice and forming part of a crew that responds to incidents. Incidents we might respond to typically include road traffic collisions, house fires and, in the warmer months, larger scale agricultural incidents and animal rescues. Yes, there’s the odd cat rescue in there too!

“In short, the on-call firefighter role means preventing the escalation of fires and rescue events to keep our families and communities safe in and around Kenilworth.”

Ian also provided insight into the training required to become on-call:

“We’re required to learn and maintain our knowledge in many areas. Some of the key disciplines for a new firefighter include effective communication, knots and lines, ladders, pumps, primers, hoses and first response emergency care. The number of subjects you engage with before your initial three-week course are many and varied, including topics such as fire theory, hazardous materials, working at height, confined space, water rescue, railways, tall buildings and adverse events.”

When asked about the biggest challenge in joining the service, Ian said:

“For me, the biggest challenge has been starting a completely new role and profession at age 48. WFRS has been very supportive in this regard. Age really is just a number and it’s brilliant to work with so many highly-skilled, educated professionals from all walks of life as part of my crew.”

Finally, Ian shared:

“If you’re thinking of becoming an on-call firefighter, ask yourself why? If your goals are to save lives, better protect your community, learn new skills, become fitter and healthier, and one part of something truly worthwhile – something bigger – then apply yourself and go for it!”

We also heard from someone close to Ian who shared their thoughts on his role:

“Initially, I thought Ian was mad. He’s always busy, he works hard and has three beautiful teenage children too. It did seem rather unexpected – but I also knew that, despite his success in his business life and as a runner, he was missing something. Now I know Ian can’t imagine life without the fire service.

“I’m very proud of you, Ian, and what you do for us all. I know the sacrifices you make and the effort you put into your self-study, drills and getting things right, which makes a real difference to us all. Thank you.”

On-call firefighters are an essential part of WFRS and are needed right now across Warwickshire. Could you be like Ian and help keep your local community safe? Learn more about becoming an on-call firefighter and start an application today.