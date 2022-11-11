Warwickshire’s fire control team receive High Sheriff Award for ‘great and valuable services to the community’

Award granted following High Sheriff David Kelham’s visit to fire control for International Control Room Week

During International Control Room Week (24-30 October), the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham spent time with the fire control crew at the Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) headquarters in Leamington Spa. Having witnessed first-hand the nature and significance of their work, he returned on 10 November to grant the team a High Sheriff Award for ‘Great and valuable services to the community’.

Fire control received 10,236 calls over the past year, with 88% of life risk and property emergency calls handled within 90 seconds. They work 24 hours a day 365 days a year to ensure support is always available to our communities.

When presenting the award to the team, he said:

“May I thank you all for your calm and courteous responses at every hour of every day and in keeping Warwickshire safe. I have no hesitation in awarding the team a High Sheriff Award. Particularly seeing the great work with the NHS in proactively assisting the vulnerable in returning from hospital."

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for WFRS at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Having spent time with fire control myself during Control Room Week, I couldn’t agree more with the High Sheriff’s decision to award the crew. Their role is vital to keeping our communities safe, and they go about their work with a positive attitude and dedication to helping others that goes a long way when responding to residents in their time of need and mobilising support. Congratulations, very well deserved!”

Amanda Swinden, Fire Control Watch Manager at WFRS, said:

"On behalf of the entire fire control team, I would like to pass on our thanks to the High Sheriff for recognising the work we do. It means a lot to the whole team that the service we provide to our communities is acknowledged with such a highly revered award."