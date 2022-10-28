Warwickshire’s fire control team celebrated for ‘tireless’ work behind the scenes keeping communities safe

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service fire control have been welcoming visitors, questions and feedback for International Control Room Week

This week (24-30 October) is International Control Room Week, an opportunity to shine a light on the fantastic work completed by the individuals working in fire control for Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS).

The team works 24 hours 365 days a year ensuring help is dispatched quickly and effectively. They have been sharing photos, videos, stories, and interesting facts through social media to mark the occasion and provide a better understanding of their essential role. They have also been inviting Warwickshire’s residents to get in touch with any questions or feedback and have welcomed visitors to the fire control room including Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for WFRS at Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff.

Cllr. Andy Crump said:

“Fire control form an integral part of our Fire & Rescue Service but may not always be as well understood and recognised as those in more visible roles. International Control Room Week is an excellent opportunity to get to know them better, and I’ve personally been delighted to be able to learn more about what they do by spending time with the crew. These individuals work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep Warwickshire safe, ensuring help is dispatched effectively and providing essential advice and reassurance to callers in their time of need.

“I hope the activities this week will help our residents better understand fire control and enable them to reach out with any questions or feedback they may have. Thank you to the team for everything you do.”

High Sheriff David Kelham with fire control team

David Kelham said:

“Last week, I saw a fire crew leave for a real emergency when we were celebrating 999 Day and I said what a fabulous job they do. What goes unseen is the work behind the scenes.

“On Saturday night, I visited the Police control room, listening to the 999 calls coming in and the allocation of resources in response. Today I have seen the work done by Fire Control whose professionalism, calmness and expertise do so much to help the Fire and Rescue Service to keep our communities safe.”

Claire Nelson, Fire Control Station Manager at WFRS, said:

“I have worked within fire control for 20 years. I am extremely proud to be part of the team and to work with such amazing and dedicated colleagues here at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Every emergency incident starts with a call for help to an emergency service control; we are the first point of contact for those in need, playing a critical role in the safety and wellbeing of our communities and operational crews.

“This week gives us a chance to celebrate the tremendous achievements of our four watches who provide 24/7 cover responding to emergency calls. We are pleased to have this time to recognise the hard work and professionalism our highly skilled staff display whilst continuing to serve and protect the people of Warwickshire.”

Comments received via social media include:

“A huge Thank You to each and everyone of you in the Control Room. You all deserve recognition for what you do each and every day, going above and beyond to help those in your communities especially in difficult situations. Thank You!”

“Control are amazing.”

The videos and information shared throughout the week can be found on the WFRS Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.