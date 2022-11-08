Warwickshire Libraries set to benefit from national Arts Council England funding

Warwickshire County Council’s library service has been successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26.

The new NPO status means that Warwickshire Libraries will receive up to £630,000 in funding from Art Council England’s Investment Programme over the next three years. This will support with cultural and creative programming and outreach activities delivered through Warwickshire Libraries, with a particular focus on the North Warwickshire and Nuneaton and Bedworth areas.

All libraries managed by the County Council will reap the local and national benefits from the funding received, but as an Arts Council England priority place there will be particular emphasis to support the creative and cultural offers at Nuneaton, Bedworth and North Warwickshire libraries, which also meet the criteria for assistance as part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Over the three-year funding period, Warwickshire Libraries will work closely with Arts Council England to:

promote libraries as places for people to access great art and culture within their local communities;

create new and exciting opportunities for the people of Warwickshire to enjoy and participate in culture;

seek new opportunities to work with creative individuals and organisations to explore, develop and deliver new work through Warwickshire Libraries’ events programme;

grow and develop the creative and practical skills of library staff and embed new opportunities for them to think and approach cultural programming differently and to grow their skills working with artists and creatives; and

deliver work which is inclusive, accessible, and representative of Warwickshire’s people and communities.

Warwickshire Libraries applied for NPO status to support with plans to develop a high-quality cultural offer for the people of Warwickshire, to continue to build library audiences, and to work in the areas of the county where significant inequalities exist to make the service offer as accessible to as many people as possible. NPO status will also enable Warwickshire Libraries to be seen as a leader in arts and cultural activities and delivery, whilst also helping Council priority groups and supporting key actions in The Council Plan more effectively.

In the Council Plan the County Council reinforced its commitment to develop an approach to levelling up and to understand and tackle the disparities that can limit opportunity. In July 2022 Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet approved a countywide approach to Levelling Up in Warwickshire which sets out how working in partnership the Council will address this long-term challenge.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“This is an incredible achievement for Warwickshire Libraries and our county, and we are delighted to work together with Arts Council England whose ten-year Let’s Create strategy is very closely aligned with the County Council’s own values and objectives, particularly with regards to levelling up and having a community powered approach. “Warwickshire Libraries’ ambitions following this announcement are to grow and develop a high-quality cultural offering that will deliver for the people of Warwickshire. It is important to us that our approach is aligned with the priorities outlined in our Council Plan, the Let’s Create strategy, and most importantly the needs of our residents and communities. This new source of funding will provide a solid base on which to grow and diversify our library audiences, and help make Warwickshire the best it can be, now and for future generations.”

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England said:

“Libraries are trusted, creative spaces at the heart of their communities, free to enter and open to everyone – and we're delighted to be welcoming Warwickshire Libraries to the portfolio for the next three years. I look forward to seeing even more people visiting their local libraries across Warwickshire reading and enjoying creativity together.”

The NPO programme was set-up by Arts Council England to highlight organisations in the arts and culture landscape that can support the delivery of Arts Council England’s ten-year strategy “Let’s Create”. The strategy aims for England to become a country where the creativity of each individual is valued and given the chance to flourish, and where everyone has access to a great range of high-quality cultural experiences. The three-year investment programme especially will also aim to reach out to rural communities, which have not benefitted from previous grant rounds, despite having significant pockets of deprivation. Warwickshire Libraries will work closely with Arts Council England to deliver work for the public that will achieve at least one of three Let’s Create outcomes:

Creative People: everyone can develop and express creatively throughout their life.

Cultural Communities: villages, towns and cities thrive through a collaborative approach to culture.

A Creative & Cultural Country: England’s cultural sector is innovative, collaborative, and international.

Warwickshire organisations that were also successful in receiving NPO funding for 2023 – 2026 include British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, Compton Verney House Charity, Live & Local, Motionhouse, Nine Arches Press, Royal Shakespeare Company, and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

To find out more, visit Warwickshire Libraries and Arts Council England.