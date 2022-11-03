Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to be cautious whilst celebrating Bonfire Night

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) and Warwickshire Trading Standards are asking residents to keep safe as Bonfire Night approaches.

The sights and sounds of Bonfire Night make it one of the most exciting evenings of the year, but it’s also one of the busiest nights for our emergency services due to the number of small fires and firework related incidents that occur.

Most of these incidents happen at family or private events and are usually caused through misusing fireworks, using old or illegal fireworks purchased from unlicensed sellers, a failure to observe the firework code and the consumption of alcohol.

Warwickshire Trading Standards licenses the storage and sale of fireworks and are currently visiting firework retailers to ensure that their fireworks are being stored and sold safely; for example, that fireworks are stored in a clean, dry and secure area and that they are not sold to children.

It may be tempting to put on your own fireworks display at home this year but WFRS are urging residents where possible to not take the risk with a home display but attend an organised event instead.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire said:

“If misused, fireworks and bonfires can cause devastating injuries. Most of the time, these disasters are preventable, and with most accidents happening at private parties, it’s a risk not worth taking.

“If you are planning to celebrate Bonfire Night, we urge you to stay safe, forget the back garden fireworks and go to an organised display.”

If you are intending to host a display, please follow the below safety tips:

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark

Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time

Ensure your bonfire/fireworks are away from trees, fences and your property, as they could easily catch fire

Read and follow the instructions on each firework, using a torch if necessary

Never return to a firework once it’s been lit, it could blow up in your face

Never set off fireworks on a balcony

For further information and advice including The Firework Code and Bonfire Safety please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely.