From pedal to pasture: Recycling the Commonwealth bicycle

To celebrate the Warwickshire leg of the Commonwealth Games Women’s and Men’s Cycling Road Races in August, a giant bicycle was constructed in a field along its route.

From the very early planning stages through delivery of an outstanding summer of sport across the region, the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee made every effort to become the first-ever carbon neutral Commonwealth Games. And now, true to the spirit of this, the hay has been reused with local farmers feeding livestock with the raw materials of the giant bike.

Positioned in Warwick Castle Farm Park field, behind the historic castle, the bike’s frame was made from 252 bales, each measuring 81 x 46 x 31 cm and weighing 18 kg, with its wheels built from brightly coloured material to match the Commonwealth Games Colours. Together, it measured a colossal 50 x 30 m along its length and height. Read about the origins of the hay bike here.

After the giant structure was dismantled, the hay went to a nearby farm to be used and munched on by some of its residents. Here is a lovely shot of some of them enjoying it for supper:

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, was delighted at the secondary use of the hay, pointing out that so much can be done to tackle the issues of climate change by changing consumption habits and reusing and recycling.

“It is lovely to see the County’s livestock enjoying the hay that was used in the construction of this temporary landmark. This is a nice step taken by our community to demonstrate how simply by reusing materials, it can save them from going to landfill.

“The way this hay has been re-used encapsulates our ethos and approach to always look to re-use, repair and re-cycle and to not simply consume and throw away. We work with local charities and organisations to encourage and facilitate the recycling and reusing of a wide variety of everyday household items such as furniture to crockery.

“We as a County are endeavouring to reach the goal of being net zero by 2050, and to lead the way the Council has pledged to reach net zero on our own activities by 2030.”

To find out more about what Warwickshire County Council are doing to fight the climate emergency, read about it on our dedicated climate change website.