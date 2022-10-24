This is the difference you make: Meet Hasan, Family Support Worker

"The people I am working with have lost everything. You’re the first one supporting them. That’s really important to me because I’ve been through the same thing.”

Hasan, a Family Support Worker at Warwickshire County Council (WCC), resettled with his family in Warwickshire in 2019. Originally from North Syria, Hasan shares his story working for the Council and why Warwickshire is now home.

Hasan and his family are Kurdish and originally grew up in Aleppo, a city in Syria, where he studied for a university degree in Drama and English. When the war started in 2011, Hasan was still midway through his studies, and he witnessed Aleppo lose everything.

Hasan was able to stay in Aleppo to complete his degree but when the city was overtaken in 2012, entire neighbourhoods were destroyed by shelling. His family were stuck in their home but after three days were lucky enough to escape to their hometown in the north of the country. They were able to stay there for a year but eventually ISIS reached this area too. Hasan added: “There was a lot of risk to our lives when ISIS came to our area, so once again we had to leave. This time, we travelled to Kurdistan in northern Iraq where we were thankfully able to register with the United Nations (UN).

“After nearly five years of living in Iraq, we were nominated by the UN to resettle in Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire. You don’t get to choose where to resettle as it depends on things like the availability of accommodation, but I was really excited as I had studied Shakespeare plays, so I thought – yes this is the best place for me!”

Hasan, along with his parents and three siblings, arrived in Warwickshire in March 2019. Hasan said: “In my own country I was scared of the safety of my family, but when I came to Warwickshire, I was just so happy. It was a different feeling, coming to a new country that you know respects people as human beings, and you have human rights. It’s an amazing feeling arriving somewhere knowing that you’re finally going to be safe and happy.”

After three months in the county, Hasan began working for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) where earlier this year he was told about an opportunity to become a Family Support Worker at Warwickshire County Council to work with other families who are resettling in Warwickshire.

Hasan joined the Council in June of this year and is now looking after newly arrived families who are part of the resettlement scheme. Hasan said: “I support the families with everything, from signing them up to job centres and registering with a GP, through to setting up a bank account and arranging tenancy agreements for accommodation.

Hasan mainly works with Afghani, Syrian and some Sudanese families coming to Warwickshire. He is fluent in four languages – English, Arabic, Kurdish and Turkish – so he is able to help translate complex information to these families when they arrive in the county. Hasan added: “I hope that because I know what they are going through, when these families arrive in Warwickshire, I can motivate them as they can see where I have now got to. All you need is some determination and not to give up hope.”

Alongside his job as a Family Support Worker, Hasan is passionate about sharing his story and continues to work with the RSC as well as volunteering for the Stratford-upon-Avon scouts. Hasan added: “This is a liberal country and you can be whatever you want to be. When I resettled in Warwickshire I was given support so there’s nothing stopping you from being who you want to be. My aim is to motivate the families I am working with and give them hope for their futures here.”

After now living in Warwickshire for nearly four years Hasan said: “Warwickshire feels like home now. My family and I have all settled well here. I work for the Council, my sister is studying to be a pharmacist at Keele University, my other sister is doing her GCSEs and my brother is studying electrical engineering.”

Thinking ahead towards his future, Hasan said: “I’d love to stay in Warwickshire and complete a master’s degree in Humanitarian studies. I would also love to be a UN ambassador one day.

“After the trauma my family and I have been through, I feel sad and frustrated about what is still going on in Syria. England is home for me now, this country gave me everything – a home, shelter and a job. My family were treated as citizens as soon as we arrived and everyone we have met have been so supportive and welcoming. There are lots of good people in Warwickshire.

“I’m very happy here. I’m trying to help people and that is what life is all about – helping people and being happy. The people I am working with have lost everything. You’re the first one supporting them. That’s really important to me because I’ve been through the same thing.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “Hasan has shown tremendous resilience and is a credit to the local authority. I am so pleased that he is enjoying life in Warwickshire and his work with us as a Family Support Worker. It is so hard to imagine what it is like to flee your home and resettle in a completely new country. It’s so important we have people like Hasan working for the Council to support those families, as he truly understands what they’re going through.

“I am so proud of the support on offer in Warwickshire to people who are resettling here so they can feel safe and secure and, like Hasan’s family, begin to heal and rebuild their lives. It’s a testament to what a fantastic place this county is to live. It’s also amazing to see our communities always going above and beyond to make these residents so welcome.”

