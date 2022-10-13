Electric vehicle charging gets a boost in Warwickshire

It’s great news for Warwickshire residents as more than ever before have access to electric vehicle (EV) charging locations.

Warwickshire County Council is committed to improving electric vehicle charging infrastructure around the County to enable residents to make the switch to EVs.

Over the last 18 months, the Council has been successful in submitting bids to secure approximately £800K of grants and investment to help improve EV charging availability in Warwickshire.

As a result of securing this funding, it has been able to successfully deliver 170 7kw charge points, across 26 charging hubs located in a mixture of locations, both urban and more rural, across Warwickshire.

The combined public and private charge point installations have meant that Warwickshire now has 51.6 charging devices per 100,000 people, which is above average compared to other English counties.

Warwickshire County Council closely monitors the consumption of power from these hubs and can reveal the most popular locations to charge electric vehicles on the County:

Binswood Avenue (10,649 KWH) Chandos Street, Leamington (7,159 KWH) St Peters, Leamington (6,409 KWH) Bulls Head, Alcester (3,513 KWH) Abbey End, Kenilworth (2,720 KWH) Henely High Street (2,510 KWH) St Mary's, Warwick (2,039KWH) Barby Road, Rugby (1,782 KWH) West Rock, Warwick (1,567 KWH) Church Street, Coleshill (1,507 KWH).

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “This is fantastic news for residents and visitors to the county who own electric cars and for anyone who is considering investing in one.

“At Warwickshire County Council, our EV charging ambitions do not stop here and we are also looking firmly to the future. By 2025, the County needs an additional 960 fast charging (7kw) and nearly 300 rapid charging (22kw+) points in order to meet the predicted demand resulting from the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol/diesel vehicles. We are exploring all possible options to rapidly expand our infrastructure for EV charging, particularly in suburban areas of the County.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “We know that carbon emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles are a big contributor to Warwickshire’s overall carbon emissions. Through a mixture of more electric vehicles on our roads and more residents choosing to travel actively, we can all contribute to reducing these emissions as we strive together for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

The location of all available charge points in Warwickshire and beyond is available on Zap Map

Find out more about electric vehicle charging in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roads-transport/charge-points-electric-vehicles

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

To sign-up to the Warwickshire County Council climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: www.eepurl.com/hrk-zf