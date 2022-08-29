Give your views on plans for the Kenilworth Road Cycle Scheme

Warwick District residents and visitors are being asked for their views on detailed plans for a cycle route along the Kenilworth Road in Royal Leamington Spa.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing a new cycle track on Kenilworth Road that will provide a continuous and safe off-road cycle route alongside the A452. This route will run between Binswood Avenue and Northumberland Road and connect with a new signed cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue, between Royal Leamington Spa town centre and Kenilworth Road.

The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is one part of an ambitious Active Travel project to provide a 5km walking, wheeling and cycling route alongside the A452 between Kenilworth and Leamington (K2L). This includes a new foot and cycle bridge across the River Avon near Chesford Grange. The Kenilworth Road Cycle Route is the first scheme within K2L Section 1: Leamington Spa town centre to Bericote roundabout.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “Active travel and encouraging our residents to ditch their cars for shorter journeys is a key priority for this Council. The benefits of this travel shift are huge for both individual health outcomes and for the wider environment.

“We recognise that it is not enough just to ask residents to make this large modal shift without providing the necessary walking and cycling infrastructure that makes it both possible and desirable, which is why infrastructure schemes such as the Kenilworth Road Cycle Scheme are so important.

“I hope as many of our residents as possible take the many opportunities – both online and in person – to engage with these detailed plans and give us their feedback as we work together for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations."

The proposed details of this new scheme can be found online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6

Now residents and visitors to the area are being asked by Warwickshire County Council for their views on these proposals and there are lots of ways to get involved:

Online Form

Residents can give their views on the proposed scheme by completing the Kenilworth Road Cycle Scheme online form

Email

Feedback on the proposals can be emailed to: tpu@warwickshire.gov.uk

Telephone

Residents wishing to speak to someone about the scheme, can phone 01926 413950 to leave contact details and arrangements will be made for someone to call them back.

View the plans

Reference copies of the plans will be available to view at Royal Leamington Spa Library and Shire Hall, Warwick, until 30 September 2022.

Drop-in Sessions

A drop-in session, where people can find out more about the proposals and ask questions, will take place in the Lower Mall at Royal Priors Shopping Centre on Monday 5 September between 10am and 5pm.

Information will also be available at Leamington EcoFest on Saturday 3 September between 10am and 5pm.

The feedback on the proposed plans will close on 30 September 2022.

Residents can view full details of the scheme on the plans below.

General Arrangement Sheet 1, drawing number 9.2-A452--069-006-E https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1615347118-861

General Arrangement Sheet 2, drawing number 9.2-A452--069-007-D https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1615347118-862

Scheme Overview Plan, drawing number 9.2-A452--069-009-A https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1615347118-863

Find out more about the A452 Kenilworth to Leamington Spa cycle route (K2L) here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a452-kenilworth-leamington-spa-cycle-route-k2l

To start your cycling adventure today, ready for Cycle September, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council recently launched the #JustOneJourney campaign to encourage residents to ditch their cars and make the switch to active travel. Find out more about that here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3068/helping-residents-to-switch-justonejourney-and-ditch-the-car-for-an-active-travel-alternative