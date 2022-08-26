Warwickshire residents are invited to get involved with eco-festivities this September

Warwickshire residents who are interested in finding out how they can reduce their impact on the environment are being invited to meet Warwickshire County Council at two local events this September.

Representatives from the Warwickshire County Council Waste Management team will be joined by colleagues from Transport and Highways at Ecofest at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington Spa on Saturday 3 September from 10am to 5pm. Ecofest is a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about how they can decrease their carbon footprint, increase healthy eating, get involved in more active travel, and enjoy the wonderful green spaces we have across the county. There will also be plenty of local sustainable retailers, music on the bandstand and a chance to talk with voluntary and community climate change action groups from across Warwickshire.

The following week on Saturday 10 September, the Waste Management team will also be at Polesworth’s Big Day Out, held at Abbey Green Park in Polesworth. This free family fun day, organised by Polesworth Fire Station in partnership with Big Day Out and North Warwickshire Borough Council, is open from 10am to 3pm, where residents can enjoy a range of entertainment and stalls on the day, including inflatables, sports, live music, dog shows and more.

At both events, residents will be able to get advice from Warwickshire County Council on recycling, composting and reducing food waste. In the spirit of reusing materials, visitors will also have a chance to make their own plant pot out of old newspaper, plant a seed and take it home to watch it grow! They can also learn about the latest initiative to encourage more cycling through the Cycle September campaign. Any voluntary or community group is also welcome to come and talk to the team about how to apply for funding from the Green Shoots Climate Change Community Fund, which is open for applications until 19 September. Finally, at Ecofest, they can talk to the Transport and Highways team about the proposed cycle route between Kenilworth and Leamington.

Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture Heather Timms said “We know many of our residents are keen to live more sustainably, not just for the good of our climate, but because it can also help to save money. We have fabulous things happening across Warwickshire, including local repair cafes, zero waste shops and schemes to get us using more active ways of travel such as cycling. So, I hope lots of families will take this opportunity to come and talk to us and the other organisations at Ecofest and Polesworth’s Big Day Out about how to reduce their impact on the environment”.

For more information on Ecofest, please visit: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20311/major_parks/1738/ecofest_2022

For more information on the Polesworth Big Day Out, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/378468500937864

For information on Cycle September, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3219/get-on-your-bike-this-september-with-love-to-ride-and-warwickshire-county-council

For information on Green Shoots Climate Change Community Fund, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/greenshootsfund

More more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate emergency. visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/