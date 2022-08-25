Warwickshire students receive GCSE results

Thousands of Warwickshire students will be celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results, which are the culmination of hard work after a difficult couple of years.

This year, around 7,000 Warwickshire students have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from their schools, further education colleges and training providers.

As with A-Level results which were announced last Thursday, this year the Government has returned to normal exam marking and scrapped the centre-assessed grading system which was put in place for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early results from this morning are indicating a very positive picture across schools in Warwickshire. Full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said:

“We want to thank and recognise the schools, teachers and students for their hard work and commitment during this unprecedented period. I think it is also important to acknowledge the role that parents and carers have played in supporting children. “Warwickshire County Council strives for Warwickshire to be the best it can be, offering a great place for children and young people to live, learn and grow. Children are at the centre of our communities and we work hard to ensure that their voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential. “This is embodied in the county through Child Friendly Warwickshire and results day is a key milestone for young people making decisions about their futures. Whatever path students now decide to take, we know they will be incredibly well supported in Warwickshire and we wish them good luck in whatever they decide to do."

For those who did not receive the results they expected, there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges. Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers support providers, directly by calling 01926 461600 or 02476 321 950 or visiting the website: https://prospectsnow.me/. Information about searching and applying for an apprenticeship can be found here: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch. Alternatively, The National Careers Service can be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work on 0800 100 900 or via the website: https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/.

If students do not believe the process this summer was followed correctly in their case, they can appeal their final grades through their school or college. Centres can also appeal if they believe something systemic has gone wrong with their results. Full information on the appeals process can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/appeal-qualification-result/request-review.

For more information about education and learning in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning.