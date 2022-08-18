Warwickshire students receive A-Level results

Thousands of Warwickshire students today received their A-Level results, with normal exam marking having returned for the first time in two since years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 6,000 17 and 18-year-olds have completed courses and sat exams this year, at schools/academies, further education colleges, sixth form colleges and training providers around Warwickshire.

As well as A levels, a number of young people will also be celebrating their achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs, T-Levels and apprenticeships.

As with GCSE results which will be announced next Thursday, this year, the Government has returned to normal exam marking and scrapped the centre-assessed grading system which was put into place for the two years affected by school lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early results, arising during the course of the day, are indicating a very positive picture across schools and colleges in Warwickshire. Full results from individual schools and colleges are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said: “Thankfully, our students have been able to return to a more normal way of learning over the last two years, although they were not without disruption. Credit should go to the schools and colleges who worked so hard to keep closures and absences to a minimum so that our young people have been assessed on what they learned and achieved over the course of the last two years of study.

“The results will now show a fairer reflection on the talents and skills of our young people and the quality of education in Warwickshire which is such a key ingredient of why the county is such a popular place to live and settle. We should not underestimate how important a role this has to play in bringing talent and investment into the region.

“I wish everyone success as they embark on the next stage of their lives, in whatever pathway they choose next, whether it be entering the world of work, continuing studies at college or university, or combining the two and taking up an apprenticeship.

The following website contains information to help with searching and applying for an apprenticeship: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

While many students have gained access to higher education or their chosen employment route, there will be others who have not achieved the outcomes they had hoped for. For those students there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges.

Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers’ support providers directly via phone at 01926 461600 or 02476 321 950 or the website - https://prospectsnow.me/

The National Careers Service can also be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work on telephone: 0800 100 900.