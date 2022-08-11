Free bus travel for older people and disabled people – your views are welcome 

Residents are being asked for their views on bus passes to help shape the future of the bus pass scheme in Warwickshire.

The County Council currently subsidises a 9am start time for bus passes for eligible older people and disabled people. This is in addition to the basic national entitlement, which is free off-peak bus travel between 9.30am until 11pm on weekdays and all day at weekends and on public holiday.

Now the Council is undertaking a new survey to find out how customers use their bus passes and to help decide whether any changes should be made to the discretionary elements of the scheme.

The service was last reviewed in 2017 when councillors decided to retain the bus pass scheme without any changes.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said:

“The review carried out five years ago led to the choice of a 9am start time being retained across the County as it offered the greatest benefit to the greatest number of residents.

“At that time, Cabinet agreed that this would be looked at again during summer 2022. So now we are asking customers about how they use their bus passes, as well as about the service they have received from both the County Council and the bus operators. We will take their responses into account as we review the discretionary elements of the service.”

The questionnaire is available for anyone to fill in online via a link at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/concessionarytravelor through the Ask Warwickshire website.

The closing date for responses is 11 September.

In recent weeks, the County Council has also been sending out a paper questionnaire, as well as email invitations, to a selection of existing of passholders.

The results from the questionnaire will help the County Council undertake the review of the scheme, as well as provide feedback on the service provided by the County Council and the bus operators.